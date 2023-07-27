Watch: Airline serves 1 piece KFC to passengers on 12-hour flight after food goes bad

Angelina Wiley — a 22-year-old from Kansas City — has said that SKIMS shapewear kept her from bleeding out, eliciting a response from Kim herself
British Airways cabin crew were quick on their feet when the food on a flight from the Caribbean to London went bad; the flight attendants came up with plan B at the airport with limited options and 'had to wing it on this occasion'.
Passengers on the 12-hour were served a single piece of KFC chicken each, Insider.com reported. "Our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers had something to eat," British Airways said in a statement to CNN.
The carrier did not elaborate on the "unforeseen circumstances" why the cabin crew couldn't serve the catered food. According to the travel website One Mile At A Time, the plane's catering carts weren't appropriately chilled, so all the food due to be served on board was thrown away.
"Our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers had something to eat," said the statement. The crew members bought several buckets of KFC chicken, which were then distributed among the passengers.
A video shared on social media showed cabin crew handing out pieces of chicken from red-and-white buckets.
First and business class passengers were also offered the fast food, with one of them, Andrew Bailey, sharing a photo on Twitter. British Airways gave passengers refreshment vouchers when they arrived in London, the airline said.
The incident happened July 23 on BA flight 252 from Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands to London Heathrow Airport, which had a scheduled stopover in Nassau, the Bahamas.
ALSO READ:
Angelina Wiley — a 22-year-old from Kansas City — has said that SKIMS shapewear kept her from bleeding out, eliciting a response from Kim herself
The address of Arshad Khan's cafe is East London’s Ilford Lane, which is home to many Pakistani, Indian and Bangladeshi nationals
The video has amassed 3.8 million views on Instagram
The two survived on raw fish and rainwater and their catamaran was spotted off the coast of Mexico on July 12
Alexandra Blodgett documented her unique experience in a video, which has gone viral on social media
She was one of the first female composers in Sudan and the Arab world
In the viral video, he is seen taking a bite of his dish from a traditional banana leaf
In yet another creative series powered by artificial intelligence, some of the world's top personalities are reimagined as if they were from Pakistan