Watch: Airline serves 1 piece KFC to passengers on 12-hour flight after food goes bad

Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 10:28 PM

British Airways cabin crew were quick on their feet when the food on a flight from the Caribbean to London went bad; the flight attendants came up with plan B at the airport with limited options and 'had to wing it on this occasion'.

Passengers on the 12-hour were served a single piece of KFC chicken each, Insider.com reported. "Our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers had something to eat," British Airways said in a statement to CNN.

The carrier did not elaborate on the "unforeseen circumstances" why the cabin crew couldn't serve the catered food. According to the travel website One Mile At A Time, the plane's catering carts weren't appropriately chilled, so all the food due to be served on board was thrown away.

"Our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers had something to eat," said the statement. The crew members bought several buckets of KFC chicken, which were then distributed among the passengers.

A video shared on social media showed cabin crew handing out pieces of chicken from red-and-white buckets.

First and business class passengers were also offered the fast food, with one of them, Andrew Bailey, sharing a photo on Twitter. British Airways gave passengers refreshment vouchers when they arrived in London, the airline said.

The incident happened July 23 on BA flight 252 from Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands to London Heathrow Airport, which had a scheduled stopover in Nassau, the Bahamas.

