UK woman donates womb to sister in country’s first uterus transplant

After getting one litre of his plasma, Johnson's 70-year-old father supposedly started ageing at the rate of a 46-year-old
A woman from the UK has donated her uterus to her younger sister who underwent the country’s first womb transplant. The procedure was successful and now the recipient, 34, is planning to have two children using In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), according to media reports.
The married woman, who received the womb from her 40-year-old sister, was born with a rare condition, Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH), due to which her womb was underdeveloped. The condition affects about one in every 5,000 women and results in an underdeveloped or missing womb, reported The Guardian.
However, the ovaries of those with MRKH are still functional and produce eggs and female hormones. This means that such women can conceive after fertility treatment, the report added.
The woman, who did not wish to be named, underwent the womb transplant in February at Churchill Hospital in Oxford. It took surgeons nine hours and 20 minutes to complete the procedure and the recipient recovered enough to leave the hospital after 10 days, the Guardian report said.
According to The Telegraph, the woman underwent two rounds of fertility stimulation to produce eggs and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) to create embryos before receiving her sister’s womb.
Five of the embryos reached the blastocyst stage and were frozen to be used for further treatment of the patient at the Lister Fertility Clinic in London later this year, the report said.
Prof Richard Smith, the gynaecological surgeon who led the organ retrieval team, told BBC that the transplant was a “massive success”.
“The whole thing was emotional. I think we were all a bit tearful afterwards,” he said.
Transplant surgeon Isabel Quiroga, who oversaw the implanting of the womb, said the recipient was “absolutely over the moon, very happy, and is hoping that she can go on to have not one but two babies”.
“Her womb is functioning perfectly and we are monitoring her progress very closely,” Quiroga added, according to the BBC report.
While the procedure was successful, doctors want to make sure that the transplanted womb is stable before the recipient undergoes IVF. She will be needing immunosuppressant drugs throughout her pregnancy to prevent her body from rejecting the donated organ, according to the Daily Mail.
Once the woman completes her family, she will get her womb removed to avoid taking immunosuppressant drugs for the rest of her life.
It is a condition that causes “your vagina and uterus to be missing or underdeveloped". People typically discover they have MRKH syndrome during their teen years when they never have a menstrual period, as per Cleveland Clinic.
ALSO READ:
After getting one litre of his plasma, Johnson's 70-year-old father supposedly started ageing at the rate of a 46-year-old
The glider appeared to have miscalculated his speed and trajectory
The 21-hour-long procedure involved 140 medical professionals
Paul said that his heart attack and pulmonary oedema came as a shock for him because he maintains a healthy lifestyle
The man, a robotics company worker in his 40s, was inspecting the robot's sensor operations at a distribution centre for agricultural produce
The Airbus A321 was carrying 20 people, including 11 crew members and nine passengers
The gesture drew fierce debate on social media and sparked outrage from feminist groups
Aryan Sharma and Ayush Pathak, both 19, founded their start-up Induced AI earlier this year