'Straight up portal': Amazing waterspout video stuns netizens

A video of a waterspout from Russia has amazed people on the internet.
According to a user who shared the clip on Twitter, the natural phenomenon was captured on July 13, 2023, on the Kama river in Russia’s Perm region. It was filmed by some people on a boat.
The video opens to a magnificent waterspout formed above the surface of the river and reaching all the way up in the clouds.
“A little about nature and the difference of mentality. Kama river. Perm region,” the text attached to the clip read.
The video has collected over 125,000 views on Twitter.
“That's pretty cool... And scary,” a reaction read.
A person added, “Straight up portal.”
A few said that it is “amazing”.
According to National Geographic, a waterspout is a “column of rotating, cloud-filled wind. A waterspout descends from a cumulus cloud to an ocean or a lake”.
A waterspout doesn’t contain water from the ocean or lake but the water in it is formed by the condensation in the cloud.
There are two main types of waterspouts – fair-weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.
Fair-weather waterspouts are commonly formed and are not usually dangerous. They descend from clouds that are not fast-moving.
Tornadic waterspouts, meanwhile, are powerful and destructive. They are associated with thunderstorms where air rises and rotates on a vertical axis.
A similar waterspout was spotted near Hollywood Beach in Florida, US, in April this year. The National Weather Service Miami-South Florida shared a video of the formation on Twitter on April 21.
“A waterspout briefly moved onshore at roughly 12:45 pm before dissipating a few yards inland. Additional waterspouts may be possible today as the atmosphere remains conducive. Waterspouts can form very quickly and also dissipate quickly as well,” the tweet read.
