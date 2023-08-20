Pakistani influencer told to 'wash dishes' by troll; here's what she did next

Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 4:50 PM

Pakistani influencer Kashaf Ali, who has over 304,000 followers on Instagram, is being appreciated for her witty response to a troll.

The influencer put up a story, inviting her followers to ask her questions, when one responded by saying "bartan dho jaker [go wash the dishes]".

In a witty, yet powerful response, she actually went and did the dishes, earning appreciation from netizens. Ali recorded herself doing the dishes in her kitchen, and followed it up by saying, "Here, I've washed them."

She even spoke about how the terms 'go back to the kitchen' and 'do the dishes' are terms used in a derogatory manner for women. She said that doing the chore doesn't make her any lesser than anyone else. Watch the video below:

The influencer earned appreciation for her remark and several fans have even screenrecorded her story to reshare it across platforms.

