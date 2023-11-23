Meet Aitana, Spain’s first AI model who makes up to Dh40,000 a month

Photo: Instagram

Aitana, a 25-year-old gaming and fitness enthusiast, often receives messages from celebrities who ask her out. However, what her suitors don’t know is that she is not a real person but a persona created by The Clueless, an AI modelling agency based in Spain. One can consider Aitana, the first Spanish model created by artificial intelligence. Aitana is managed by a team of graphic designers and does social media advertisements for a host of products.

As per Euronews, the AI model can sometimes earn up to €10,000 [Dh40,061.19] per month. She has become the face of BIG Supps, a sports supplement company. Additionally, her pictures on Fanvue, a platform similar to OnlyFans, also add to the company’s income. On average, she makes € 3,000 [Dh 12024.97] per month.

Ruben Cruz, designer and founder of The Clueless, told Euronews that they got the idea of creating AI models after their company faced much loss due to the flakiness of models. He explained: “We started analysing how we were working and realised that many projects were being put on hold or cancelled due to problems beyond our control. Often it was the fault of the influencer or model and not due to design issues”.

So they launched Aitana and gave her a personality to make her “relatable”. Aitana’s personality is described as “independent in her actions and generous in her willingness to help others”. She is also bold and “expresses her opinion without reservation.” She is from Barcelona and loves gaming and fitness. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Aitana’s Instagram account was made in July this year and it already has more than 121,000 followers.

Cruz revealed that Aitana often gets messages from celebrities. “One day, a well-known Latin American actor texted to ask her out. This actor has about 5 million followers and some of our team watched his TV series when they were kids. He had no idea Aitana didn't exist,” he said.

After Aitana’s success, the company introduced another virtual model called Maia. She is described as a “young Argentine girl who is characterised by her shyness and purity”. The blonde AI figure is projected from Buenos Aires. She is a fan of the Argentine professional sports club Boca Juniors. She was “born” in 1999 and is a “Sagittarius.”

The agency told Euronews that they are getting proposals from many brands interested in using their models. Explaining the appeal of virtual models, Cruz said: “They (brands) want to have an image that is not a real person and that represents their brand values so that there are no continuity problems if they have to fire someone or can no longer count on them”.

The agency has been criticised for making its virtual models highly sexualised and giving them unrealistic features even as the brand tries to humanise them. To this, Cruz simply responded that they are following an already established aesthetic based on top models and influencers.

He defended their position and said: “If we don't follow this aesthetic, brands won't be interested. To change this system, you have to change the vision of the brands.”

