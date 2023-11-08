Man killed by industrial robot that could not differentiate between him and box of produce

She takes out chocolates from wrappers and replaces them with Brussels sprouts for children who come home for trick-or-treating
A man was crushed to death by a robot in South Korea after the machine apparently failed to differentiate him from the boxes of produce it was handling, the Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday.
The man, a robotics company worker in his 40s, was inspecting the robot's sensor operations at a distribution centre for agricultural produce in South Gyeongsang province.
The industrial robot, which was lifting boxes filled with bell peppers and placing them on a pallet, appears to have malfunctioned and identified the man as a box, Yonhap reported citing the police.
The robotic arm pushed the man's upper body down against the conveyor belt, crushing his face and chest, according to Yonhap.
He was transferred to the hospital but died later, the report said.
In March, a South Korean man in his 50s suffered serious injuries after getting trapped by a robot while working at an automobile parts manufacturing plant.
ALSO READ:
She takes out chocolates from wrappers and replaces them with Brussels sprouts for children who come home for trick-or-treating
In a podcast, Infosys founder urges India's youngsters to work 70 hours a week to improve work productivity
The video from a zoo in Tieling in China’s Liaoning province shows three bears mimicking TikTok's trending dance move shown to them by a visitor
A police vehicle got behind her car, blared its sirens, and asked her to stop
Captured on the surfer's GoPro camera, the moment has gone viral
The man claimed he was a 'self-taught snake rescuer'
Initially, he wanted people to participate in the Kazma-starrer Onemanshow: The Movie and crack a code hidden to find the money
When the figure was unveiled, a popular comedian quickly pointed out: 'It looks like The Rock ain’t never seen the sun a day in his life'