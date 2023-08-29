Look: From Ronaldo to Trump, artist imagines global stars, world leaders in Onam attire

Were they patrolling the streets? The video baffled many Netizens
The harvest festival of Onam brings joy in all forms whether it is the delicious aviyal, thrilling boat race or fun cultural programmes.
But, what if on this Onam your guests are international celebrities like Cillian Murphy, Kate Winslet, and Cristiano Ronaldo? If you think that's unimaginable, check out how this artist used artificial intelligence to make it come to life.
The artist, Gokul Pillai, from the southern Indian state of Kerala, has reimagined popular sports personalities, Hollywood actors, and singers enjoying Onam.
Former US President Donald Trump is seen in a traditional look with a dhoti.
Tennis legend Roger Federer seems to be all ready for some cultural Onam dance with the locals in Kerala.
The series of photos also includes star striker Lionel Messi who looks charming in a kurta with a full beard.
Game of Thrones fame Kit Harington aka John Snow steals the show in a white kurta pyjama.
Next comes Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, dressed in a saree, sitting in a paddy field. The jewellery has added an extra edge to the look.
The artist also made rapper Eminem immersed in the festive spirit.
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, as always, looks handsome in an all-white kurta. FYI: The 38-year-old plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
Actor Emma Watson, in an orange saree and gajra, looks ready to dig into an Onam feast.
Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy also featured in the series with the Onam delicacies kept in front of him.
Well, “You can’t see” John Cena in the photos.
In the UAE, Malayali residents mark Onam by participating in gala events and organising gatherings at their homes. Retail outlets offer discounts and exciting deals on Onam while some hotels have special luncheons for those who cannot cook Onam special dishes at home.
