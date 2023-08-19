Look: Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri meets Sania Mirza and her family in India

Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM Last updated: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 10:41 PM

Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri has taken a few trips to the Indian subcontinent, this time he's on an expedition to attempt to find the best biryani.

Al Ameri went viral a few months ago for trying some spicy food in Kerala and immediately regretting it. The Arab influencer tried Indian food, attempting to challenge the stereotype on the spiciness of the dish, and failed hilariously.

This time, on his trip in Hyderabad, Al Ameri met with Dubai resident and India's star tennis player, Sania Mirza.

Taking to Instagram, the Emirati posted a story saying that it was "lovely" to meet Mirza and her family.

The fact that he is on a biryani exploration journey was reaffirmed by the picture he posted which looks like a screenshot of someone else's story. The picture was captioned, "Happy biryani to you, @khalidalameri", this was accompanied by a teary-eyed laughing emoji.

He even posted a story a few hours prior to the above saying that he has had five biryanis in two days.

The influencer has recently been on a South Asian tour, of sorts – exploring their culture and trying out their food. He utilised his trip to churn out some brilliant content.

