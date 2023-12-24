India: 9 pythons, 2 corn snakes seized from passenger's luggage at Mumbai airport

She says that she had to use the vehicle because of an injury
India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized nine pythons and two corn snakes from a passenger arrived at Mumbai airport.
According to an official, he was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, based on intelligence input. The passenger was travelling from Bangkok.
Upon examination of the check-in luggage of the passenger, nine ball pythons (Python regius) and two corn snakes (Pantherophis guttatus) were found concealed inside biscuit and cake packets. The snakes were seized under the Customs Act 1962.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The carrier of these exotic species has been arrested.
Further investigations and searches are underway, the official said.
ALSO READ:
She says that she had to use the vehicle because of an injury
When he finally emerged, his friends and followers welcomed him back with a banner that announced that his subscribers had already crossed 200 million
Her fellow passengers are seen clapping for the paramedics who delivered the baby
Were they patrolling the streets? The video baffled many Netizens
After getting one litre of his plasma, Johnson's 70-year-old father supposedly started ageing at the rate of a 46-year-old
The glider appeared to have miscalculated his speed and trajectory
The 21-hour-long procedure involved 140 medical professionals
Paul said that his heart attack and pulmonary oedema came as a shock for him because he maintains a healthy lifestyle