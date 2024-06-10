Elephants call each other by name, study finds

Elephants walk at the Amboseli National Park in Kajiado County, Kenya. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 8:25 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 8:35 PM

Elephants call out to each other using individual names that they invent for their fellow pachyderms, a study said on Monday.

While dolphins and parrots have been observed addressing each other by mimicking the sound of others from their species, elephants are the first non-human animals known to use names that do not involve imitation, the researchers suggested.

For the new study, a team of international researchers used an artificial intelligence algorithm to analyse the calls of two wild herds of African savannah elephants in Kenya.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The research "not only shows that elephants use specific vocalisations for each individual, but that they recognise and react to a call addressed to them while ignoring those addressed to others", lead study author Michael Pardo said.

"This indicates that elephants can determine whether a call was intended for them just by hearing the call, even when out of its original context," the behavioural ecologist at Colorado State University said in a statement.

The researchers sifted through elephant "rumbles" recorded at Kenya's Samburu National Reserve and Amboseli National Park between 1986 and 2022.

Using a machine learning algorithm, they identified 469 distinct calls, which included 101 elephants issuing a call and 117 receiving one.

Elephants make a wide range of sounds, from loud trumpeting to rumbles so low that they cannot be heard by the human ear.

Names were not always used in the elephant calls. But when names were called out, it was often over a long distance, and when adults were addressing young elephants.

Adults were also more likely to use names than calves, suggesting it could take years to learn this particular talent.

The most common call was "a harmonically rich, low-frequency sound," according to the study in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.