'Chief Uno Player' for $4,444 a week? Mattel announces dream job for game enthusiasts

The internet, as always, has found a light-hearted side to the revelations made by whistleblowers at a US Congressional hearing
Do you have a well-worn pack of Uno cards at home? You know, the one that holds countless memories of victorious cheers, sighs of despair, broken friendships, and exciting nights?
Uno, a card game has long been a staple at any game night, has announced a dream job for anyone who grew up loving it - that of Chief Uno Player. What does the job entail? Playing Uno, of course!
There is a bit more to it, though.
The game's parent company, Mattel (of Barbie fame), is introducing a new version of the game, Uno Quatro, that uses tiles instead of cards. A TikTok video advertising the position gives details on what the position entails.
The job of the Chief Uno Player involves challenging strangers at a pier in New York City to play the game. The Player would be playing for four hours a day, four days a week. The applicant must be comfortable with doing interviews and making videos for social media, as well as the grunt work. According to the website, applicants "must be able to sit for long periods, lift and carry 50 lbs.(around 22kg), and set up playing tables & tents on location."
The video also specifies that those applying must be "friendly and have good vibes."
The best part (other than being paid to play a new version of a beloved game) is that the salary is $4444.44 (around Dh16,325) per week for four weeks!
The fun aspect of the job carries through to the application itself - which can be submitted via TikTok. Applicants have to answer four questions stitching the original video. The questions are - What is your best memory playing Uno? What is your best reverse card moment? Why shouldn't [Mattel] skip you as the Chief Uno Player? What's your favourite version of Uno?
Unfortunately for those of us who live in the UAE, the job is only open to US citizens or permanent residents who are US-based. However, Uno Quatro, the classic Uno, and its other variations are available at online and offline retailers all over the country, if you want to refresh those memories and get the fun times going!
ALSO READ:
The internet, as always, has found a light-hearted side to the revelations made by whistleblowers at a US Congressional hearing
The AI-generated picture has garnered close to 6 million views on Twitter
In an Instagram clip, a sea lion is seen making its way to the beach and approaching a group of visitors, while another emerges from the water and runs towards a crowd
The love story of this couple started after the man mugged his future partner and found her photos in the stolen phone "beautiful"
While many users were surprised at the move, others called it “disappointing” and “a bad idea”
During the rapper's opening show, a fan hurled a mobile phone at him, after which he continued performing
Video posted online shows an unidentified American woman squatting in the corner of a flight as a cabin crew films her
Two Alaskan Malamutes were wedded at a mall, donning traditional Javanese costumes alongside their owners and relatives at a fake ceremony