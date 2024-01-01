UAE: Sheikh Zayed Festival New Year celebrations break 4 world records

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 5:40 PM

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba area celebrated New Year 2024 with exceptional shows and features, breaking 4 Guinness World Records. This included a spectacular fireworks display and a 60-minute drone show, along with international performances and programmes, creating a joyful and cultural atmosphere for visitors.

The festival attracted a large international crowd to celebrate the New Year with events, activities, and performances. A 40-minute fireworks display broke 3 Guinness World Records, while over 5,000 drones created dazzling formations in the sky, setting another record for the largest aerial logo.

A unique laser show, a first in the region for these celebrations, captivated visitors with vibrant colours and tranquil evening rhythms to mark the beginning of the New Year. Special shows took place at the Emirates Fountain, Glowing Towers Garden, and various pavilions, along with folklore performances from around the world.

The entire festival grounds were bustling with visitors who came to experience the international celebrations, especially the Heritage Village, which celebrated the New Year with Razfa and Ayalah dances. Children's City joined the fun festivities with special activities for children, including plays and competitions at the children's theatre, fun rides in Fun Fair City, the thrilling House of Horror, Al Forsan Sports Resort, and many other special features.

Thousands of visitors gathered around the Emirates Fountain to enjoy the special performances, including Sparkling and Confetti shows, presented by authentic American, Mexican, and Ukrainian bands, in celebration of the New Year 2024.

The International Civilisations Parade roamed through festival grounds, infusing a unique spirit into the celebrations scattered across every corner of the Festival, giving thousands of bystanders the opportunity to witness the multicultural festivities in one place that brings together the civilisations of the world.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival offers new dining experiences from local and international restaurants, along with discounts and bonus surprises for shopping. The festival runs until March 9, 2024, with daily hours from 4pm to midnight on weekdays and until 1am on weekends and public holidays.

