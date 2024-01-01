UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: This UAE baby was born 8 mins after midnight on New Year

Her parents expressed their joy and delight on having their first baby on the festive occasion

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 7:22 AM

As the clock struck 12, and residents across UAE entered the new year, a couple in Prime Hospital were giddy with joy as they welcomed their firstborn.

A baby girl weighing 2.28kg, born to Indian parents Ramya Seetharam and Santosh Kulkarni, came into this world after the stroke of midnight at 12.08am, bringing added blessings into 2024 for the new parents.

The duo expressed their joy and delight to have their first baby on the festive occasion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr. Ebtessam hassanin, consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at the hospital, who delivered the baby, said the new year would be as pretty as the little one.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from New Year 2024