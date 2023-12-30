Dubai announces temporary suspension of some bus services on New Year's Eve

The monster fog that engulfed the country Thursday is likely to clear out over the weekend
Heads up public bus users: Several services will be temporarily suspended this New Year’s Eve, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Saturday.
A total of 25 routes will be suspended from Sunday, December 31, beginning at 3.30pm until 6am the following day, January 1.
Meanwhile, RTA has ensured residents who will be watching NYE fireworks will have ample of public transport options. Both Dubai Metro and Tram will run non-stop for 40 hours - that is, from 8am on December 31 until the end of January 1 for the Metro and from 9am (December 31) until 1am on January 2 for the Tram.
The RTA also announced adding a fleet of 230 buses that will be made available to the public free of charge on New Year’s Eve to minimise traffic congestion.
