UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Free bus service announced to and from Burj Khalifa area on New Year's Eve

Dubai Police has announced a new security plan around the iconic landmark on the festive occasion

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 7:50 AM

Last updated: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 8:01 AM

The RTA has announced free bus service to passengers travelling to and from the Burj Khalifa area on the occasion of New Year's Eve.

The free trips will be available to and from metro stations and taxi stops to the celebration area near Burj Khalifa.

This move comes in line with RTA's goal to ensure the comfort of passengers on the celebratory occasion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from New Year 2024