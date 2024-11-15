UAE: From divorce trauma to post-pregnancy struggles; how running helps these women find strength

British expat Jola Chudy

Dubai fosters a thriving fitness community, showcased annually through the Dubai Fitness Challenge, also known as Dubai 30X30—an event that unites the entire city in its commitment to making health a priority. As we inch closer to Dubai Run 2024, the glorious moment when the grand Sheikh Zayed Road transforms into a running track, we spoke to four inspiring women, each with a unique relationship with running.

For these UAE women, running goes far beyond physical fitness—it’s a pathway to mental resilience, freedom, and empowerment. From taking their first steps to completing ultra-marathons, they share how running has redefined their lives, providing mental clarity and abundant joy within Dubai’s safe and supportive environment.

Emirati triathlete Hana Al Nabulsi

From burnout to breakthrough

Jola Chudy, a British expat in her 40s and founder of a PR agency, didn’t always identify as a runner. In 2019, juggling a demanding role as editor-in-chief left her burned out, so she began light jogging to relieve stress. “At first, it was tough. I could barely manage a couple of kilometres,” she recalls. Yet, those initial struggles became the foundation for something transformative. Today, Jola is not only a dedicated ultramarathon runner but also the Middle East Community Manager for ASICS FrontRunner, leading a group of 75 brand ambassadors.

Achieving challenging physical milestones like ultramarathons across deserts has bolstered Jola’s confidence and resilience. Her race in the Marathon des Sables, a gruelling 252-kilometre event in the Sahara, exemplifies her growth. “When you survive on minimal supplies and push through searing heat, the daily stresses in life feel insignificant,” she says, noting how these challenges deepen her appreciation for simplicity and resilience. “Even a short run at Kite Beach with friends lifts my spirits.”

For Jola, running is more than fitness; it’s a form of empowerment. “As women, we don’t need permission to feel strong,” she says, adding that running reminds her of her inherent strength. “These adventures liberate our creativity and show us what’s possible, leaving us revitalised.” In her mid-40s, running continues to be an anchor in Jola’s life, helping her feel “healthy, empowered, and confident” in an age where women are often discouraged from ageing gracefully.

Taking control through running

For Hana Al Nabulsi, a triathlete specialising in short-to-middle distances, running is a cherished outlet for expression and control. “I was introduced to running young, somewhat reluctantly, but I quickly discovered a sense of freedom in my strides,” Hana says. Dubbed “Bambi legs” for her long stride, running offered her a rare sense of control, becoming “therapy” and “a way to take life into my own hands.”

While some Arab women may feel pressured by societal norms, Hana has always felt supported by her family and teammates. A member of the UAE National Triathlon Team, Hana acknowledges that while being an Arab woman in sports can come with additional pressure to prove oneself, she thrives on the challenge. “Being challenged fuels me; it lights a fire within me,” she says with pride.

Running, especially speed work, gives Hana a unique sense of liberation. “For some, it’s boxing; for me, it’s running,” she adds.

Healing through movement

Valérie Fagerholt-Ramadan, a 49-year-old retail manager and mother, has found solace and strength in running over decades. Growing up in Denmark, Valérie began running around age 14 and continued throughout her life, experiencing everything from post-pregnancy fitness to the rigours of life as a working mother. But it was during a difficult divorce that running became her sanctuary. “I’d run every morning after dropping my kids to the school bus, sometimes laughing, sometimes crying. Running kept me sane,” she shares.

Valérie Fagerholt-Ramadan

Valérie also highlights running’s therapeutic benefits in processing emotions. “Running has always been ‘me time’, a space to clear my mind,” she says, emphasising how it cultivates resilience and confidence. Even in unfamiliar or sometimes uncomfortable locations like Lebanon, where she received stares for running publicly, Valérie continued. “In Dubai, though, I’ve never felt safer. There’s great respect for sporty people here, whether male or female.”

With years of experience, Valérie appreciates the unique benefits running offers as she grows older. "There are days when I feel like I'm flying and others when my legs drag behind. Today, I'm wiser. I know how to fuel my body, warm up, and stretch properly," she adds. Running not only sustains her physically but also keeps her humble, teaching her the value of patience and persistence through life's peaks and valleys.

A lifelong runner's joy

For Khulood Ibrahim, a Palestinian Canadian and digital marketeer born and raised in the UAE, running started as an unstructured activity. "I've been running for 10 years, but consistently for the last four, since Covid," she says. The pandemic, with its isolating effect, helped her rediscover running as a critical support for her mental health. "Running feels like an addiction. The endorphins make me feel so happy," she says, adding that she also sleeps better on days when she runs.

Khulood appreciates Dubai's supportive atmosphere and safe environment, which encourages her to run regularly. As a life coach, she embodies the role of a positive community figure, showing how running can fit seamlessly into a busy lifestyle. Khulood says running has also influenced her mental clarity, adding that "running has become a necessary part of my day."

As the Dubai Run draws thousands to the city's streets, running becomes a symbol of freedom for these women and countless others, helping them find peace amid the daily rush, with the Emirate serving as the backdrop for their journey.