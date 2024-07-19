How social media is affecting your skin

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 7:00 AM

In today’s digital age, the influence of social media on skincare practices is undeniable. In fact, it has dramatically reshaped not only how individuals approach skincare but also how they look at haircare and beauty. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have evolved into virtual hubs where not just skin consultants and influencers, but everyday users, like you and me, share their skincare routines, product recommendations, and personal anecdotes. While this accessibility has empowered millions of all ages to experiment with new products and routines, it has also raised significant concerns about misinformation and health risks.

“Although some social media influencers may offer helpful skincare advice, there are many potential pitfalls to consider as several skincare influencers lack formal training in this domain. Their advice is often based on personal experiences and preferences, which may not be suitable for everyone,” cautions Dr. Mayur Bhobe, specialist dermatologist at CosmeSurge Hospital in Dubai.

Dr. Bhobe highlights another concern -- the limited understanding of skincare ingredients and their interactions among social media influencers. This gap in knowledge can lead to “misinformation and inaccurate claims about product safety and efficacy”.

It’s important to note that what works for one person may not necessarily work for another. Each person's skin is unique and may respond differently to treatments and products.

Dr. Mawada El Magboul, a specialist dermatologist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai, underscores the importance of individualised care in dermatology.

“At first, skin lesions or problems may appear similar, but every case is unique,” explains Dr. Magboul.

“When individuals self-diagnose skin issues based on similar cases they’ve seen online and initiate treatment accordingly, it can worsen the condition. This complicates our efforts as dermatologists to accurately pinpoint the root cause of the issue.”

“Even if the diagnosis is correct, errors in medication dosage can worsen the situation and prolong treatment duration. Some conditions are chronic diseases requiring professional evaluation, not simple [solutions] found online.”

The 32-year-old doctor speaks from personal experience. “Social media has changed the perspective of people on what constitutes good skin,” she reflects. “Although my acne was natural for my age, I used a variety of over-the-counter creams that promoted the ‘fight acne’ stigma. Even now, I still bear some effects of those products on my skin,” she says.

Twenty-four-year-old Egyptian expat Lojain Yasser Mahdy shared a similar experience. “I used a lot of exfoliating acids for years hoping to clear my acne, but it ended up damaging my skin barrier and worsening my condition,” she recalled. “I eventually realised that my skin just needed hydration and proper treatment from a dermatologist.”

However, there’s another perspective to consider in this debate. While there is a risk of misinformation, social media has brought to light valuable insights about maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nutrition that we might not have known otherwise.

“The beauty of social media is that today there is awareness of achieving healthy skin, and knowing that anyone can achieve their best skin ever,” says Nipun Kapur Sohal, a digital creator and certified skincare consultant based in Dubai.

Nipun, who has a skincare community of 2 million followers, including over 900K on Instagram, shares skincare and haircare advice with her audience.

Nipun distinguishes between a skincare consultant and a dermatologist, saying: “Skincare consultants are non-medical professionals who help consumers navigate the world of skincare products. Ninety-nine percent of all skincare consumed globally is non-prescription, which means one doesn’t need a dermatologist’s consultation to purchase or use these products. This is why Sephora is not a part of a hospital.”

However, Nipun also points out the downside of social media.

“Consumers believe that there is an over-the-counter cure for every skin ailment, which is untrue. Dermatologists may need to prescribe medicines along with prescription skincare to effectively treat a certain skin concern.

Social media has emerged as a powerful tool in the skincare industry, with millions seeking advice online on everything from acne treatments to anti-ageing solutions.

According to a survey by the National Library of Medicine 2023, 20.1 percent of women in Saudi Arabia obtain skincare product information from social media influencers, and 49.6 percent have purchased products recommended by bloggers.

This statistic underscores the profound influence that digital platforms wield over consumer behaviour and skincare trends.

The positives

Accessibility: Social media platforms offer accessibility to diverse skincare information and product reviews from around the globe. Skincare consultants and influencers often showcase products that cater to specific skin types and concerns, promoting inclusivity and expanding options beyond traditional retail offerings.

As a responsible skincare consultant, Nipun says, she ensures her online content focuses on skincare science, with examples of products that fit this approach.

“I am a teacher and my goal is to educate and create the most aware consumer, and from time to time I make videos in which I tell my community to visit their dermatologist,” she explains.

Empowerment: Many users feel empowered by the knowledge gained from social media, enabling them to take control of their skincare routines and explore products that may not be widely available through conventional channels.

“I’ve always had really fine hair and significant hair fall, so I wanted to find a solution to it,” explains Jennifer Barretto, a 35-year-old PR professional.

“I was on TikTok when I saw many people recommending rosemary water and rosemary oil to stimulate hair growth so I decided to look into it. I ended up buying rosemary oil and I felt like it did help stimulate hair growth. It wasn’t a hugely visible change, but it was a harmless and cheap trend to try.”

Community engagement: Social media creates communities where people can share their skincare journeys, support each other, and exchange advice. This openness reduces stigma associated with skincare issues, providing a supportive environment for navigating skincare challenges.

The negatives

Misinformation: Despite their popularity, influencers may lack professional expertise in dermatology, leading to the spread of misinformation.