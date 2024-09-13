Are UAE residents lonely? How work from home, less 'offline' connections affect mental health

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 7:00 AM

Statistically, one in four people worldwide suffer from loneliness. Loneliness or social isolation today is more widespread than smoking, diabetes or anxiety and turns out, poses severe risks to health and longevity. Says Tarek, a former chef in his sixties living in Dubai who finds himself at the south end of the happiness index since losing his wife four years ago. “It is impossible to explain the depth of loneliness unless you have felt it yourself. Sometimes, I offer to buy coffee for others just so I can stay longer and chat with them. It helps me stay connected. Sometimes, even that doesn’t help.”

Dr Daniel Knoepflmacher, host of the podcast ‘On The Mind’ at Weill Cornell Medicine, explains that loneliness is the distressing feeling we experience when we have fewer social connections than we want or need.

Even the UAE is seeing a rise in the number of lonely people.

A rising concern worldwide

Dr Thoraiyah Kanafani, Dubai-based clinical psychologist at the Human Relations Institute & Clinics (HRIC) elaborates on why people are getting lonelier. “There are many reasons,” she says, “namely, isolating from people, not having meaningful relationships, moving to a new location, experiencing the loss of a loved one or due to technology and overuse of social media.”

Loneliness is a definite cause of concern because it impacts health leading to increased levels of stress, she adds. “It can lead to higher rates of suicide, depression, addiction, and anxiety (as shown by the American Psychological Association) as well as a higher risk of blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, memory issues and shorter life span.”

Closer home, even the UAE is seeing a rise in the number of lonely people – especially among expats. “Since expats consider the UAE to be a transitory place, it is not always an easy place to develop meaningful and deep connections with others. Also, working from home contributes significantly to this difficulty. It is not gender specific and can happen with either gender. Nor is it industry specific.”

Dr Thoraiya suggests engaging less with the online world and more with the real world. “Joining groups, clubs, and classes in your area, acknowledging and honouring your feelings of loneliness, and learning to feel satisfied on your own can be very helpful,” she says. “More importantly, don’t be shy about talking to strangers and getting to know new people.”

The circle of life

For UAE resident, Sumi Augustine, loneliness crept in when she was on her way to becoming a single mother, having lost her job at the same time. “I had family members for support, but having so many negative things happening all at once plunged me into a state of loneliness-induced depression. The intricacies of navigating through the legal challenges of being a single mother was the worst. Also, being judged by others worsened the situation. After a point, however, I realised that wallowing in self-pity was not helping, and I decided to reach out to people. The result was positive. I found a job too. I believe that feeling of loneliness creeps in faster if you are sitting idle. It is best to keep busy and focus on your life ahead,” she advises. “When you are busy, your mind is engaged, and that helps you become the best version of yourself.”

Loneliness manifests in various aspects of life, affecting emotions, behaviours, and even physical well-being, according to Bushra Khan, a holistic psychotherapist at Wellth, Dubai. “Loneliness can be both transient and persistent. For some, it may be temporary and triggered by a specific event, while for others, it can be a longer-term experience that feels ingrained in their daily lives.”

Recognising loneliness in yourself often starts with tuning into how you’re feeling and behaving, says Khan. “Reflect on your emotions (Do you feel disconnected or like no one understands you? Or do you feel a persistent sense of sadness or emptiness?) or pay attention to your social patterns (Are you avoiding social situations or finding it hard to motivate yourself to connect with friends and family?) or check your physical and mental health (Changes in your energy levels, appetite, or sleep patterns? Do you feel more anxious?) Acknowledging these signs is crucial. Loneliness is a human experience, and it’s something that can be addressed with compassion and effort.”

Alone or lonely?

Clinical neuropsychologist, Medcare UAE, Dr Alexandre Machado, says it’s important to understand the difference between being alone and feeling lonely.

“The first is a choice and is positive, while the other is harmful and can lead to various clinical conditions, such as depression and anxiety. Therefore, the first step is to distinguish solitude from loneliness.”