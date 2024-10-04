'Work smarter, not harder': British expat Hollie Briant on making money

The Impact Hub will support the network with the knowledge, skills, connections, and resources needed to build businesses that have an international impact
Now celebrating 11 years in Dubai, Hollie Briant made the emirate her home just four days after graduating. After almost 10 years of working in beauty, she has now set up her own bridal boutique, Dazed & Engaged, a years-long entrepreneurial dream of the British expat which has seen the 32-year-old invest her life savings into the endeavour.
If you had to use one word to describe money what would it be?
Security. Life isn’t all about money, but it does give you a sense of security.
If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?
Dear Money, I’m sorry I didn’t appreciate you much sooner. Growing up, I was taught to respect and never forget your value. Looking back at my 20s, when I was starting my career, I wish I had saved more and been more mindful of my spending. Now that I’m older and have worked hard, I truly think about my purchases and focus on saving for my future plans. Thank you for the lessons you've taught me along the way.
How do you think your relationship with money was formed?
How I was raised. From my first job, I had to pay rent (housekeeping), which taught me that I have to work to live and that nothing is free. After paying housekeeping, I didn’t have much money left to spend with friends. This experience taught me that the more I worked, the more money I had to enjoy life and gain freedom. That’s when I discovered that I enjoy working.
What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?
From my mother, I learned some important lessons about money management. On the positive side, she always emphasised the importance of saving for the future, instilling in me the value of financial security and careful planning. However, one area where I think I could have benefited from a different approach is taking more risks with my money. My mother was quite conservative with finances, which sometimes made me hesitant to explore multiple streams of income or invest in opportunities that carried a bit more risk.
What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money?
This moment may seem unusual, but it remains vivid in my memory. When I was purchasing my first property and signed the contract, a perfect property popped up on my phone that I couldn’t afford at the time. It was a stark reminder of how I had previously spent money unwisely on frivolous things. This experience served as a powerful wake-up call about the importance of making smarter financial decisions. It taught me a valuable lesson: to prioritise saving and investing wisely, ensuring that I don’t miss out on future opportunities due to careless spending.
If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now what would that be and why?
Work smarter, not harder. Always remember your worth in any career or financial endeavour. This advice is crucial because understanding the value of efficiency and self-worth can lead to more strategic decisions about earning, saving, and investing money, ultimately fostering long-term financial stability and personal fulfilment.
How much do you save each month?
For me, saving isn't just about setting aside money — it’s about making investments in my businesses and in myself every day. I see these investments as crucial steps towards building a future that adds significant value to my life. By consistently allocating resources towards growth and personal development, I aim to create a solid foundation for both my financial security and my aspirations.
What is your greatest financial decision? The one you are most proud of or the most profitable one?
Investing my savings and time into Dazed & Engaged alongside my business partner, transforming it into the leading destination for bridal and hen party accessories. We take immense pride in this decision because we see boundless potential for the future of our business. It’s not just about profitability; it’s about creating something meaningful and influential within an industry that resonates deeply with us.
What is your biggest financial regret?
My biggest financial regret is related to crypto investments. I learned the hard way the importance of sticking to what I know best. While some have seen substantial gains, I didn’t fare as well. It was a tough lesson, but it taught me the value of thorough research and understanding before diving into investment opportunities.
The Impact Hub will support the network with the knowledge, skills, connections, and resources needed to build businesses that have an international impact
The second edition of We The Women, that will take place on October 16 at The Address Skyview
Amra Iuoop and Mohammed Fawaz launched two start-ups, CurveUp and BootUp, focused on educating kids
The second edition of We The Women will take place on October 16 at The Address Skyview
Everyone and their brother with a business degree and a six-month coding course under their belt seems to be calling themselves ‘AI business expert’
The hotel boasts the UAE’s first immersive flight simulator
After 28 years in the UAE, Louise Heatley says 'anything is possible in Dubai'
The second edition of We The Women, that will take place on October 16 at The Address Skyview