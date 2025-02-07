'How I save up to 20K a month'

Kira Jean is a success coach and founder of Dubai-based publishing house The Dreamwork Collective. The 38-year-old Australian has been in the UAE for 12 years. She says bringing other people’s dreams to life is more fulfilling than focusing on her own.

If you had to use one word to describe money, what would it be?

Instrument.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, I’m grateful I stopped taking you so seriously and learned how to use you as an instrument for connection and growth.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

Fun, supportive, expansive, and nourishing.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

During my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many wealthy individuals who were as rattled with fear and insecurity as those of us who weren’t as wealthy. It helped me realise that money was not and could not be a source of security and peace for me. Once I was able to see that clearly, I no longer looked for money to do anything for me, except be an instrument I could use to create and engage with the world.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mum?

My mother always managed the finances in our household, so I learned great lessons from her on how to budget, organise my finances, save, and still have enough money left over to enjoy the little things.

Who do you speak to about money matters and do you consider it ‘taboo’?

I don’t really speak to anyone about money matters, not because I consider it ‘taboo’, but because there are a lot more interesting things to talk about.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

My husband.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money?

Fifteen years ago I asked my sister for a loan for a few thousand dollars so I could travel overseas to attend yoga training. With her help, not only did I get to attend my dream yoga training but I also went on to travel the world, meet my husband in Dubai, and start my dream business. I learned to never be too proud to ask for help when you need it or when it’s for something that would mean a lot to you. It might just change your life.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money or wealth?

Twelve years in, I am still always in awe of the generosity Emirati’s exude. They are the most generous people I have ever met. Living here, I’ve also come to learn just how innate the human desire for growth and self-improvement is. So many people I meet in the UAE are driven to better their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now what would that be and why?

Don’t take it so seriously.

What do you value spending money on?

Books, good food, and buying gifts.