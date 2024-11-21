'I will never let money dictate my life': Indian expat on the power of financial freedom

Indian expat Deepika Agarwal explains how she found a balanced relationship with money
Deepika Agarwal is an Indian entrepreneur, who, after nine years in the UAE, feels she has finally found a “balanced” relationship with money. The 39-year-old is based in Dubai.
Leverage.
You’ve provided me with opportunities to grow, to build, and to give back. For that, I’m grateful. But I’ve also seen the darker side of your influence—the stress, the greed, the power struggles. It’s a reminder that while you are a tool, the way I choose to use you defines my life.
A balanced relationship, where I value money, but never let it dictate my terms. While I value its ability to provide opportunities and security, I believe it’s most powerful when used to create positive change and empower others.
This relationship with money was shaped by my journey as an entrepreneur. Starting from the ground up, I experienced both scarcity and success, which taught me the true value of money—not just as a resource, but as a tool for growth, empowerment, and impact.
From my mother, I learned the importance of frugality and the value of saving for the future. She taught me that being mindful of how money is spent can create financial security and freedom over time.
I regularly discuss money matters with my husband. His experience and wisdom have been invaluable in shaping my financial decisions and approach to business.
I don’t consider money a taboo subject; rather, I believe it’s essential to discuss openly and thoughtfully.
My father has been the most influential teacher when it comes to financial management. As a self-made successful businessman, he imparted invaluable lessons on the importance of hard work, strategic planning, and prudent financial decision-making. His experience and insights have shaped my understanding of how to manage money effectively, both in personal and business contexts.
One of the most profound experiences I’ve had with money was facing a financial setback that forced me to relocate to Dubai in 2015. This challenging period taught me the importance of resilience, adaptability, and the value of financial planning. It was a humbling experience that reinforced the idea that money can be unpredictable, but with the right mindset and strategies, setbacks can become stepping stones to greater success.
As we all know, the UAE is a culturally diverse country which encourages innovation and ambitious thinking. Along with this, it also showcases that wealth has no limits here. This can get overwhelming at times and hence it is important to keep your vision in mind, plan strategically and execute with caution.
Invest in yourself and your skills early on.
Experiences that enrich my life, like travel and learning opportunities, as well as investments that contribute to personal and professional growth. I also prioritise spending on quality products and services that enhance my well-being and productivity.
My greatest financial decision was investing in my own business. This choice not only allowed me to pursue my entrepreneurial passions but also provided the most significant returns, both financially and personally. Building and growing this business has been a journey filled with challenges and rewards.
ALSO READ: