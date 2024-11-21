'I will never let money dictate my life': Indian expat on the power of financial freedom

Deepika Agarwal is an Indian entrepreneur, who, after nine years in the UAE, feels she has finally found a “balanced” relationship with money. The 39-year-old is based in Dubai.

If you had to use one word to describe money what would it be?

Leverage.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

You’ve provided me with opportunities to grow, to build, and to give back. For that, I’m grateful. But I’ve also seen the darker side of your influence—the stress, the greed, the power struggles. It’s a reminder that while you are a tool, the way I choose to use you defines my life.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

A balanced relationship, where I value money, but never let it dictate my terms. While I value its ability to provide opportunities and security, I believe it’s most powerful when used to create positive change and empower others.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

This relationship with money was shaped by my journey as an entrepreneur. Starting from the ground up, I experienced both scarcity and success, which taught me the true value of money—not just as a resource, but as a tool for growth, empowerment, and impact.

What lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

From my mother, I learned the importance of frugality and the value of saving for the future. She taught me that being mindful of how money is spent can create financial security and freedom over time.

Who do you speak to about money matters. Is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

I regularly discuss money matters with my husband. His experience and wisdom have been invaluable in shaping my financial decisions and approach to business.

I don’t consider money a taboo subject; rather, I believe it’s essential to discuss openly and thoughtfully.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

My father has been the most influential teacher when it comes to financial management. As a self-made successful businessman, he imparted invaluable lessons on the importance of hard work, strategic planning, and prudent financial decision-making. His experience and insights have shaped my understanding of how to manage money effectively, both in personal and business contexts.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money, good or bad, and what has it taught you since?

One of the most profound experiences I’ve had with money was facing a financial setback that forced me to relocate to Dubai in 2015. This challenging period taught me the importance of resilience, adaptability, and the value of financial planning. It was a humbling experience that reinforced the idea that money can be unpredictable, but with the right mindset and strategies, setbacks can become stepping stones to greater success.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money/wealth, etc.?