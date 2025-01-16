Dubai: How Indian expat Zara Kennedy navigates being the family's sole breadwinner at 23

At just 23, Indian expatriate Zara Kennedy is the main breadwinner in her family after losing her father in 2020. Her mother has been in remission from cancer since 2017 and is now being financially supported by Zara ever since she began her career in October 2022 as a PR executive.

She has been in Dubai since August 2022. The challenge has led to her cultivating the habit of investing her savings to have both active and passive incomes allowing her mother to retire.

What’s the one word you’d use to describe money?

Liberating.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear money, I love how you support me in all my endeavours. You always make sure I’m warm, fed, and well-provided for. You have shown me the value in saving and not spending, you have helped me define the difference between a want and a need. And although, you’re a tease, you’ve taught me to be prudent.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

Money relationships at either end of the spectrum are generally detrimental, so I have found a healthy balance. I would describe my relationship with money as “secure”, wherein my acquisition, spending, and management habits do not cause financial difficulties, and I’m reasonably content with the relationship.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

Much of my relationship with money has been imbibed from my parents’ relationship with money. For instance, my parent’s research proved that it was more economically viable to rent houses rather than buying them, if not for an investment. I’ve also learnt the value of diversifying my accounts from my mother who frequently invested in commodities, mutual funds and high yield saving accounts.

Who do you speak to about money matters? Is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

I love to talk about money and ask people about their money habits and money psychology. It’s a conversational essential that I have discussed with most of my friends and family, and I have learned a great deal from.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

While I have learnt a great deal from my parents, I have learnt a plethora of useful tips and money philosophies from the books of Morgan Housel, Benjamin Graham, Josh Kaufman, Napoleon Hill, Burton Malkiel, Dave Ramsey, Robert Kiyosaki and Michael LeBoeuf (probably one of the most insightful is Bogleheads’ Guide to Investing) to name a few. I also enjoy personal finance podcasts, The Ramsey Show being one of my favourites. Living in the UAE, I also tune in to the ARN Business Breakfast show every morning during my drive to work.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money?