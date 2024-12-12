Dubai Big Bus Tours driver on money management

Shanti Kumari Bhandari made waves in Dubai when she began driving tourists around the emirate on Big Bus Tours. The Nepalese expatriate, 42, who has lived in Abu Dhabi for 10 years, says she feels money is equal to “influence”.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, you bring freedom and limitations, and challenges. People often believe that you hold the key to happiness but many people realise that the more they have the less happy they are. Your power is undeniable; you can open doors, provide safety and create opportunities. But you stir up greed, inequality and conflict. You are a tool and a test that reflects people’s values and priorities. Ultimately, you are just a means to an end not the end itself.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

My relationship with money is practical and straightforward. I respect money for what it allows me to do but I also know there's more to life than just chasing after it.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

This relationship was likely formed through years of working hard to make a living. Experiencing the realities of supporting a family, paying bills, and dealing with financial pressures shaped a practical view of money.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

I learned from my mother the importance of working hard for every dirham/rupee and saving whenever possible. She taught me to prioritise needs over wants and to always have something set aside for emergencies. However, I also picked up her tendency to worry about money and sometimes hesitate to spend even on things that matter.

Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

I usually talk to close family members or trusted friends about money matters. While it’s not something I consider taboo, I do feel that discussions about money can be sensitive, so I’m careful about who I open up to.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

It’s a mix of family members. My family provided the foundational lessons on saving, budgeting, and living within my means.

What has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money, and what has it taught you?

The most profound experience I’ve had with money was facing a significant unexpected expense. It was challenging and stressful, but it taught me the importance of having an emergency fund. Since then, I’ve learned to prioritise savings and plan for the unexpected.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money?

Living in the UAE has made me more aware of wealth and luxury, emphasised the importance of financial planning, and broadened my understanding of money through exposure to different financial practices and cultural attitudes.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money what would that be and why?

I would advise them to prioritise saving and investing early. Starting early allows money to grow over time through compound interest, which can make a significant difference in achieving long-term financial goals.