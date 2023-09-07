Win the Home Upgrade of Your Dreams worth Dh50,000 with Samsung's 'Back to More of What You Love' campaign
Enjoy more savings and weekly surprises and stand a chance to win a fabulous Samsung home makeover
We know, it's painful to think about a new school year starting. Didn't summer just begin?? Like it or not, it's time to start thinking about shopping for all those essentials you need to stock up on! Gone are the days when back-to-school shopping was a mundane checklist of stationary and school supplies. Now, it's all about embracing cutting-edge technology.
Now make your shopping a tad bit easier with Samsung's 'Back to More of What You Love' campaign. And this is no ordinary shopping spree — We are talking about a chance to win weekly prizes in addition to a full house makeover with the latest innovative Samsung products worth up to Dh50,000!
So, how do you dive into this whirlpool of fun? Well, it's as easy as a pie!
For every Dh999 you spend on Samsung goodies, you get one raffle entry. And hey, why stop there?
If you spend Dh2,999 and above, you're in for a treat, as you will rack up a max of three raffle entries, which means you've got three chances to hit the jackpot in the weekly draw and three more in the mega draw.
A weekly winner will also be announced every week with a Samsung surprise.
Now, the ultimate Mega Draw Prize
The Mega Draw on September 19 will see one lucky winner walk away with the ultimate home glow-up package which includes a Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a whopping 512 GB storage, a Neo QLED 8K 65' TV, a French Door Refrigerator, along with many more surprises!
Ready to turn up the fun? Simply purchase Samsung products worth Dh999 or more, and scan the QR code to register and get a raffle ticket right here. Also, all Samsung.com entries will be automatically entered in the weekly and mega raffle draw, with no registration required.
Offer valid only until September 17!! Don’t miss out!