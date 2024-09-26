Why Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is perfect for your next family vacation

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 2:20 PM

Luxury hospitality may begin with a signature property, but a well-designed hotel in an ideal location is just the beginning. The finest resorts often take it a step further, offering personalised experiences for children and expertly crafting family vacations that combine luxurious comforts with thrilling adventures across their grounds.

Nestled near a pristine private beach is the Kids Palace at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi—an epitome of luxury that reflects the best in Arabian hospitality.

Situated just 100 metres from the hotel’s Lazy River, another highlight of the resort, this (Kids Palace) charming spot is surrounded by the lush greenery of the hotel’s golf course.

As soon as I set foot in the kids’ zone, I was welcomed by various themed playrooms, filled with plush seating, interactive games, and a vibrant decor. My accompanying eight-year-old was quick to recognise that this children’s venue is a delightful treasure trove catering to his myriad interests.

Transforming the resort experience for families, the brand-new Kids Palace which is a three-storey kids’ club — is not only an ultimate haven for children but is equally captivating for adults.

As I toured the facility, I realised the children’s programme not only offered a wide range of activities for kids to learn and play in a welcoming space, but also customised appealing educational activities inspiring curiosity to playful toys bringing endless laughter.

My son was eager to explore every corner of the diverse range of offerings centred around the facilities’ five key themed rooms.

My son, on the other hand, was particularly captivated by “Falcon Adventures”, which is tailored for kids aged 4 to 12 years. He was especially excited by the Drums Masters and Karaoke Time, which proved to be a major draw for him.

Leaving him in safe hands of the staff, I meandered to a serene relaxation room with gentle music, bean bags, and reading nooks stocked with children’s books from all over the world.

However, my personal favourite was the “Family Nest”, a wonderful area where parents and children could be seen creating lasting memories together. In this cosy space, I saw families engage in activities such as clay sculpting, art workshops, and even family yoga sessions, fostering a sense of togetherness and creativity.

After spending substantial time on the first floor, the next level seemed equally inviting with adaptable rooms, vibrant, colourful walls, suitable for a range of activities like kids’ camps, Fifa tournaments, and special occasions.

I learned that at Kids Palace, one of the main rules is that once a child is on the upper floor, the only way to come down is by using a large grey slide.

Finally, the third floor featured massive openings in the roof, designed to accommodate a viewing telescope that is set to captivate and enthrall young visitors with breathtaking views of the sky and the surrounding landscape.

At the end of the tour my son had the opportunity to learn about environmental stewardship and participated in a few eco-friendly activities, such as gardening and a short nature walk.

Notably, I was informed that during school summer and winter camps, budding chefs can also explore the world of food and nutrition through interactive cooking classes and unique farm-to-table experiences.

Visitors of Kids Palace also have access to all Emirates Palace facilities.

Experiencing the immersive flight simulator