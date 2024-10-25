Where to celebrate Diwali in the UAE

Festive takes on a whole new meaning this Diwali as the UAE brings out the big guns to celebrate. There will be fireworks, delicious food, games and so much more to entertain the whole family.

This year, the Indian Festival of Lights falls on October 31 and November 1. And, of course, in proper UAE-style, the celebrations here will begin early.

As you dapple lights across your balcony and home in on the gifts you want to share with family and friends, check out that brand new outfit one more time, and make plans, we look at some of the fun happenings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Here’s where to go for an authentic Diwali experience:

First up, where to eat

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Food and family are integral to the Diwali celebrations, so why not combine both and relax at the Diwali Spice Market at Graphos Social Kitchen? There will be seasonal décor, cultural entertainment, and authentic dishes such as tandoori and tikka meats, paneer, and freshly baked naan. Craving street food? You can customise your chaat at Hilton this year and eat it along with traditional masala chai (spiced tea), which is exactly as good as it sounds. Kids coming along? That’s perfect, because a Kids’ Corner has been put together with special activities for the youngins. The evening will just get better when you see fireworks light up the sky from Yas Bay.

Dh150 (soft beverages); Dh215 (house beverages). Oct 31-Nov 1, 7pm-10pm. Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Diwali in JLT

All kitted out in traditional wear and ready to dance the night away? Head straight to Jumeirah Lake Towers Park, which is happily nestled between clusters P and Q, for an epic time. A DJ will be on the ground spinning fun beats and there’ll be plenty of music and dance performances to tap your feet and clap your hands along to. For the kiddos, there are craft stations (and their work can win them a prize). Relax and enjoy the vibe as you snack on tangy pani-puri, (wheat balls stuffed with potato and dunked in sweet and sour water).

Free (registration required). Nov 1, 5pm-8pm. JLT Park.

Creek Kitchen at Marriott Marquis Dubai

We are all about value-for-money moments. And so it is with this offering. The buffet experience takes you down a road that takes you through an Indian journey — with kebabs and street food and main courses like biryani — and then an international route, complete with dishes like Ratatouille pasta bake and hummus. Never forget the sweet ending to your meal (not that you’ll want to with this menu); on the table are badami kheer, gulab jamun, rasgulla, Umm Ali, ice cream and sorbet. Heading to see friends post your delicious meal? Grab one of the Diwali hampers from The Great Room — they come with mixed dried fruits, mawa loaf cake, an assorted praline box, and Diwali-themed cookies (Dh290).

Dh185 per adult. Oct 29-30. Jewel of the Creek.

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai

When you enter Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai, don’t be surprised by the sweets on display. The Indian lobby will see guests greeted with a dessert in a colourful setting that includes rangoli art (usually flower or mandalas drawn on the floor). Next, dig into a meal with traditional and contemporary Indian dishes — such as vegetable pakora, Panjabi samosa, aloo simala mirch, paneer do pyaza, mutton laal maas, and fish goan curry — and be surrounded by pretty lights and Diwali-heady décor.

Dh111 (per person); Dh265 (for three people). Oct 31, 7pm-11pm. Bur Dubai.

Dhaba Lane

Five-course meal on a happy occasion? Yes please. Dhaba Lane is serving up a Diwali special set menu that includes soup, chaat, starters, a main course, and, of course, dessert. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are available, and have a few dishes in common, including Sindhi tikki, khatti dal, butter naan, and the indulgent daulat ki chaat.

Dh69 (per person). Oct 31- Nov 10, all day. Karama, Garhoud, JLT and Al Nahda

Kinara by Vikas Khanna, JA The Resort, JA Lake View

This is one for the whole family. For the henna-lovers who like incricate patterns drawn across their skin. For those, who like taking goofy photos to remember memorable moments. And for those who want to dig into Diwali treats, but don’t really know what that means. Watch chefs as they whip up treats thanks to the open-plan kitchen here or sit on the terrace and enjoy the nip in the breeze. There’ll be traditional live entertainment, a photo booth, and a henna artist to keep you engaged and having fun.

Dh280 (per person for a three-course set menu). Oct 30-Nov 1, 6.30pm-10.30pm. JA The Resort

The Restaurant, Address Dubai Mall

If you haven’t brunched in Dubai, you have really missed out. Fortunately, you can get in on the action with the Diwali-themed brunch at Address Dubai Mall. The buffet-style offering will feature dishes from across India. On the menu are tandoori chicken tikka salad, papdi chat salad, and dhai wada. But that’s not all – there’s also a live seafood station, a sushi station, a ceviche station, a live carving station, and a live Sikandari raan station. If grilled meat is more your thing, you’ll be spoilt for choice at the live BBQ grill station.

Dh285 (soft beverages); Dh385 (bubbly and house beverages). Nov 2, 7pm-11.30pm. Downtown Dubai.

Special festivals and shows

Noor: The Festival of Lights