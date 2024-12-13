What is NeuroGraphica art and how can it help you emotionally heal?

Creative people are known to be empaths and intuitive by nature. Artists, writers, and visionaries possess a unique ability to connect deeply with their inner selves, channelling this connection into their craft. Their work becomes an extension of their soul, often leading them into a ‘state of flow’ where they lose themselves in their artistry.

The concept of ‘flow' has existed for centuries. Michelangelo was known for forgetting to eat or sleep while painting, fully immersed in his art, and even Isaac Newton experienced a similar deep focus in his work. Very similar to flow is the Taoist concept of wu wei or effortless action, as well as Aristotle’s idea of ‘eudaimonia’ or the state of possessing a “good spirit.”

What is the Flow State?

In today’s constantly distracted world, where stress and hyperstimulation have become the norm, there is a greater need to connect with a state of flow — not just to protect our minds from being overwhelmed but to also help balance our natural state of well-being. Engaging in creative activities stimulates parts of the brain responsible for regulating emotions, processing experiences, and forming new neural pathways in the brain. When fully immersed in creative expression, the brain releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure, focus, and motivation. These neural connections help us cope with stress, manage emotions, and approach challenges with greater adaptability. This is why dancing, art, music, etc. can feel so uplifting, even cathartic, especially during times of stress.

Art has always been a popular and accessible form of therapeutic activity, and an art form that has been gaining momentum is NeuroGraphica. Developed by Russian psychologist and architect Pavel Piskarev, NeuroGraphica is a drawing technique that bridges the conscious and subconscious mind through simple, free-flowing lines and patterns. This form of art is more than just an outlet; it’s a healing modality designed to connect us with our inner worlds and unlock emotional blocks.

No special artistic skills are required to create NeuroGraphica art, participants simply draw lines and shapes, allowing the process to unfold without judgement. The practice encourages a state of mindfulness, letting go of expectations and embracing whatever surfaces. This process can be transformative, offering insights, emotional release, and the creation of new neural pathways that support resilience and self-awareness.

“I delved into this modality when I was feeling low, easily fatigued and could do with a dose of motivation. On completing my first session of NeuroGraphica, something opened up for me. I was brimming with energy, creativity and ideas, and that is when I decided to go in deeper,” says Brenda Ganwani, Co-Founder of B&C Miracle Method. Brenda was able to use this modality not just to create new neuro pathways for herself, but also with her clients. She now uses NeuroGraphica in combination with meditation to tap into a person’s subconscious mind and work with trapped emotions, limiting beliefs and even ancestral healing. “It all comes down to drawing free-form lines and then later using a specific algorithm, to express your creativity with a delightful work of art,” she explains.

If you’d like to try this simple yet immersive method of self-regulation and healing, Brenda shows you how:

Steps for Creating a Neurographica Drawing:

Prepare Your Space

* Find a quiet space where you won’t be disturbed.

* Light a candle or incense to set the tone.

Gather Your Materials

* A pen (preferably gel or felt-tip).

* A blank piece of paper.

* Colour pencils or markers.

Set Your Intention

* For the sake of the exercise, we will keep the theme: “Receiving from Mother Earth.”

* Close your eyes and imagine Mother Earth as a beautiful, benevolent energy, and reflect on what you receive (e.g., nurturance, patience, love, progress, joy).

Draw the Base Circle

* Draw a circle on the paper. It doesn’t have to be perfect—enjoy the process.

Add Neurographica Lines

* Start anywhere inside the circle and draw a continuous, wavy line across the circle, while intending to release stress and limiting beliefs.

* Think about what you’d like to receive from Mother Earth (e.g., money, love, happiness) as you extend the lines.

* Ensure no straight lines are visible; the lines should be wavy and flow naturally.

Rounding the Lines

* Wherever two lines happen to meet, draw concave curves to soften the edges — this is called “rounding”.