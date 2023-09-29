'Hasal Khair': What this ancient Arabic phrase tells us about human resilience

With heightened awareness of the reuse, recycle and reduce mantra, a lifestyle that supports environmental initiatives is becoming a conscious choice of many UAE residents
If there is one thing that I learned from the deepest level of my heart and from my recent trip to Morocco, it is this ancient Arabic phrase Hasal Khair. It reminded me of the stories my grandmother used to tell us, about lighting one little candle to spread light in the dark.
A few weeks back, I was in a beautiful resort near the charming city of Casablanca in Morocco, enjoying an authentic Moroccan meal. Just a few hundred kilometres away, in Marrakesh, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale struck and we felt the dreaded tremors. Instantly, the entire 500-room hotel, which was in full occupancy, was evacuated as a precaution. Hundreds of us sat quietly on the open lawns, calling our loved ones and informing them that we’re safe. As time went by, we heard about the devastation. Naturally, we were shaken to the core. And then, a wise man seated nearby said, “We Arabs use the phrase hasal khair meaning that though something terrible has happened around us, we haven’t been harmed, so we must focus on the blessing.”
It is only when we shift our focus on the ‘good’ of a seemingly rough situation, can we actually do something useful.
This reminds me of a quote from noted clinical psychologist and author Jordan Peterson, “Be the strongest person at your father’s funeral.” Being strong does not mean false bravado or compressing all your emotions within. It means facing your feelings head on, dealing with them, finding the ‘heart’ to handle the pain, finding solidarity and then helping others do the same.
A dear friend had been overwhelmed with the illness and loneliness of her ageing parents. Living far from them, her anxiety drove her to the point of illness. She was doing all that she possibly could, except one thing — finding joy, faith and hope within her life. When she slowly accepted the situation, she found strength in the loving hugs of her daughter, and she was able to become a happier, more productive and stronger influence for her parents.
The role of resilience in difficult times is invaluable. And yes, many will think this is easier said than done; it is not easy to stay strong until the storm passes. But something that needs to be done.
“Light that one candle and it will brighten the whole room,” my grandmother used to say. Try to find one thing which is a blessing; let that strengthen your heart and spread light to those around you. Hasal Khair.
wknd@khaleejtimes.com
With heightened awareness of the reuse, recycle and reduce mantra, a lifestyle that supports environmental initiatives is becoming a conscious choice of many UAE residents
Legendary Lebanese basketball player Fadi El Khatib, who recently opened a branch of his chain of sports club in Dubai, talks about what sports can teach you mentally and physically
The climate change negotiator has carved a niche for herself in the world of Arabic calligraphy and writing
How Sakshi Verkot epitomises the zest for life even after a deadly disease took her away at the age of 16
UAE-based psychologist and content creator Sadia Khan on healthy attachment styles and how to bring your authentic self into a relationship
Understanding the need to address the issue of climate crisis has to begin in the formative years
The festival will take place from December 8-17
Behind our computer screen, there lies a stark reality that prevails over algorithms and technology — the wide gender gap. Dubai-based AI and gaming innovator Lucy Chow delves into the depths of the looming issue in the gaming world