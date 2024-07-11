5 key indicators of personal growth

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 5:02 PM

Change, an inherent and unavoidable part of life, is driven by psychological, social, and biological factors. Psychologically, our brains prefer stability, but the good news is that its wiring enables us to adapt to changing times. American psychologist Carol Dweck, who wrote a book called Mindset, sheds light on how everyone is capable of changing once they see challenges as opportunities.

Effective change management involves understanding the stages of change: pre-contemplation, contemplation, preparation, action, and maintenance. Each stage is crucial in order to successfully navigate transformation. Understanding and leveraging these stages can significantly enhance the success of one’s initiatives to change.

Pre-Contemplation

In neuro-linguistic terms, this is called the stage of ‘Unconscious Incompetence: I don’t know what I don’t know’. At this stage, you are not aware of what to truly expect. You may still be unaware of the need for change or be resistant due to fear or denial. Effective management at this stage involves raising awareness about the benefits of change and the risks of maintaining status quo. Strategies include education, communication, and researching facts or testimonials to highlight the necessity and potential positive outcomes of change.

Contemplation

During contemplation, individuals recognise the need for change, but are still tentative about taking action. They weigh the pros and cons, and consider the implications. Mentors or well-wishers play an important role at this stage by providing clear information, addressing concerns, and offering encouragement. Or the individual needs to work on clarifying his/her own doubts and creating a clear vision of the future so that they can move into the preparation stage.

Preparation

In the preparation stage, you are ready to take action and start planning the change. You may seek information, develop strategies, and set goals. It is a good time to plan, set timelines, identify potential obstacles and their solutions, to ensure a smooth transition to the next stage.

Action