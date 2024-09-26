We The Women in Dubai: UAE's leading wellness expert Hadil AlKhatib joins the lineup of trailblazing speakers

Get pre-loved wares for less at this store
Women across the UAE are making significant strides in the health and wellness industry, leading innovative approaches to holistic well-being and community empowerment.
From launching wellness programmes to revolutionising nutrition and fitness, women continue to be at the forefront of driving a shift toward healthier lifestyles and fostering positive change across diverse communities.
With a passion for empowering women to reclaim their power and achieve their full potential through optimal health, Hadil AlKhatib, the UAE's leading holistic health and wellness coach, has made a lasting impact on communities across the region.
Holding an honours master’s degree in Human Resource Management, Hadil brings over 13 years of corporate experience leading HR divisions within various government and semi-government entities across the UAE.
In addition to her corporate expertise, Hadil pursued a professional certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) in New York City, where she honed her skills in health and wellness coaching. As a certified expert in gut health, Hadil has developed unique superfood concepts aimed at healing the gut, skin, body, and overall energy, transforming the lives of thousands.
Beyond her holistic health expertise, Hadil also extends her support to women in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through online coaching platforms and playbooks, offering practical and professional guidance to help them thrive in business.
The second edition of We The Women, that will take place on October 16 at The Address Skyview, will feature region's leading trailblazers and deep dive into their experiences of breaking the glass ceiling.
We The Women 2024 is supported by Franklin Templeton and Novartis. To attend the event, write to events@khaleejtimes.com and for sponsorship opportunities, email bhavana@khaleejtimes.com.
