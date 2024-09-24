We The Women in Dubai: Cinema Akil's Butheina Kazim to speak on championing diverse voices in film

Photos: Neeraj Murali/KT

Arab filmmakers are actively reclaiming cultural narratives by creating films that reflect their lived realities, challenge Western stereotypes, and highlight the intricacies of an evolving society.

Pioneering this movement are young Emirati women like Butheina Kazim, co-founder of Cinema Akil at Alserkal Avenue, the UAE's only independent cinema, who are instrumental in fostering diverse cinematic voices and promoting a richer understanding of Arab culture.

As We The Women 2024 gears up to make waves with a lineup of inspiring speakers, one of the standout figures joining the discussion is Kazim, a trailblazer who has redefined the cinematic landscape in the Gulf region.

Kazim established Cinema Akil, the only independent arthouse cinema in the Gulf, which has become a sanctuary for cinema lovers. Located in Alserkal Avenue, with an additional outpost in the 25 Hours Hotel in Dubai, Cinema Akil is renowned for its curated programming that celebrates diverse voices and stories.

Under her leadership, the cinema has expanded its reach through nomadic screenings across the GCC, fostering a greater appreciation for independent and international films.

Kazim’s contributions to the arts have not gone unnoticed. She was awarded the title of Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture, recognising her significant impact on cultural exchange and promotion in the region.