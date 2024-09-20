We The Women in Dubai: Arab YouTube icon Noor Stars joins the lineup of trailblazing speakers

They find Dubai to be a business-friendly destination
Arab women are confidently stepping into their power, with their self-expression fuelled by voices thoughtfully exploring the complexities of contemporary life and culture.
Among these leading voices is Noor Stars, a Dubai-based Arab-American content creator and YouTube sensation who has become a social media powerhouse with her engaging and diverse content.
From beauty tutorials to lifestyle vlogs, Noor has captivated global audiences, making history as the first Middle Eastern YouTuber to surpass 20 million subscribers.
Driven by creativity and a sharp business sense, Noor has attracted top brands for high-profile collaborations, making her a sought-after partner in the world of digital marketing.
Her unique blend of innovative content and strategic partnerships has not only earned her a massive following but also solidified her status as a leader in the social media industry.
With her ability to inspire and connect with millions, the actor continues to shape the future of online content creation, paving the way for future creators in the Middle East and beyond.
The second edition of We The Women, that will take place on October 16 at The Address Skyview, will feature region's leading trailblazers and deep dive into their experiences of breaking the glass ceiling.
We the Women 2024 is supported by Novartis, Franklin Templeton and Stellaire Jewellery. To attend the event, write to events@khaleejtimes.com and for sponsorship opportunities, email bhavana@khaleejtimes.com.
