Villa Cafés: The new trend transforming Dubai’s social scene

Dubai’s café culture is evolving, with a novel trend capturing the city’s imagination: villa cafés. These intimate, stylish, and eclectic spaces are redefining the traditional coffee house experience and becoming hotspots for locals and tourists alike. Set in the city’s upscale residential neighbourhoods, villa cafés offer more than just coffee—they provide an escape into a unique atmosphere where design, comfort, and community come together.
Villa cafés in Dubai are distinctively set in converted villas or spacious homes, providing a cosy, residential feel that starkly contrasts with the sleek, modern coffee shops scattered across the city. The concept blends the warmth of a home with the luxury of Dubai’s high-end lifestyle. Each villa café is meticulously designed to offer a unique ambiance, often featuring chic interiors, lush greenery, and outdoor seating areas that resemble private courtyards.
What sets villa cafés apart is their emphasis on aesthetics and comfort. Unlike traditional cafés with standardised décor, villa cafés boast bespoke interiors that reflect a blend of contemporary trends and classic elegance. Expect to find plush seating arrangements, artful décor, and curated music playlists that enhance the relaxing atmosphere. Many villa cafés also integrate elements of nature, such as indoor gardens or rooftop terraces, creating serene environments perfect for unwinding or socialising.
Café Villa 515, located in Jumeirah, is a popular spot among residents. With a garden setting, this café is famous for its baos and burgers. It has become a social spot for working nomads who love to sip on coffee and take a few bites of delicious food on the side. From sweet and savoury breakfast options to salads, mains, pasta, desserts and even homemade ice cream, this cafe has it all.
"Since inception, Villa 515 has been known for its main pillars - the place, the people, and the product," said Leslie Cuntapay, Business Development Executive at Villa 515. "Villa 515's commitment to excellence is holistic, encompassing every aspect of the customer experience. It is not just about offering a product but creating an experience where every element - location, staff, and merchandise - works in harmony to deliver unparalleled satisfaction."
The culinary offerings at villa cafés are as diverse as their designs. Many feature gourmet menus with an emphasis on artisanal and locally-sourced ingredients. From exquisite pastries and brunch options to inventive coffee blends and handcrafted beverages, villa cafés cater to a range of tastes. Speciality desserts often take centre stage, alongside a selection of international and local dishes crafted with flair.
And these homemade dishes that are created with a unique spin often go viral, with several food bloggers trying it out and adding to its popularity.
Villa 60 in Al Twar, Dubai rose in popularity after many bloggers tried out its famed mango sticky rice, mango tiramisu, and coffee cake. "I really enjoyed the mango tiramisu," said Aisha Siddiqui (exploring_mytalents on Instagram). "It was just something unique and tasty."
Safia Mansoor (@cuptaleswithsafia on Instagram), another popular food blogger in the UAE, said, "Villa 60 serves simple homemade desserts. Not too sweet or fancy, just delicious quality desserts."
Dishwish and Villa 60 are two of Safia's favourite cafes, she says, "the homemade touch is what sets them apart. Quality has been great as they produce fewer numbers every day. Also, they bring out new flavours every week."
Villa Aumédan, another gem hidden away in the residential area of Jumeirah, is a one stop, flower studio, secret neighbourhood coffee shop “If you know you know” and a concept store where you can find the most exclusive cool merchandise in Dubai including the Laggar Shoe Brand.
Ahmad and Noura Almuhassin, founders of Villa Aumédan, created this business out of their passion for nature, beauty, art and fashion. While Noura is the Managing Director, Ahmad serves as a Creative Director at Villa Aumédan.
Noura has always loved flowers and wanted to open a flower store. With Ahmad’s interest in art, interior design, and the era of Art deco, the two brought the concept of Villa Aumédan to life "We are very classic in our aesthetic but like to add modern touches," they said. "Which we think reflects the personalities in our family."
Another popular cafe and concept store that has made waves among residents is Comptoir 102, which opened its doors in 2012 as a pioneer in bringing this unique villa shopping and healthy dining experience to the city. Celebrated by global travel guides and fashion magazines, this space is designed to feel like a home. It features a kitchen, lounge, garden, and terrace, seamlessly blending elements of fashion, beauty, homeware, and an organic café.
"It’s amazing to see the rise of villa cafes and concept stores in Dubai since then," says its founder Emmanuelle Sawko. "From the beginning, we’ve always wanted to create a space that feels like home, to offer a relaxed escape from the bustling city and the sterile malls, all while nurturing a strong sense of community. It's great to see more and more villas transforming into intimate spaces, providing personalised dining and shopping experiences that are redefining Dubai's café and retail culture with unique, meaningful experiences."
Located in Jumeirah, the original building, inspired by 1970s Californian villas with Moorish accents, has been fully reimagined by its owners.
"Villa cafés like Comptoir 102 set themselves apart from traditional mainstream coffee houses through their intimate, home-like atmosphere, carefully curated, unique and inspiring interiors," said Sawko. "At Comptoir 102, we offer a personalised, community-focused experience and in our cafe we offer a menu that emphasises high-quality, organic, homemade recipes."
Villa cafés are quickly becoming community hubs where people gather not just for a cup of coffee but for a sense of connection and belonging. They host a variety of events, from art exhibitions and live music performances to book readings and workshops, enabling a vibrant social scene. This communal aspect is integral to their appeal, providing a space where patrons can engage with their surroundings and fellow visitors in a relaxed, informal setting.
"Our events have two main objectives: first, to introduce newness to Dubai and the region, whether through the work of artists or independent jewellery and fashion labels; and second, to bring people together, further building that strong sense of community," Sawko said.
At Comptoir 102, art exhibitions are hosted during Art Dubai and Dubai Design Week each year, and pop-up events with emerging brands and wellness workshops are organised. "We are strong advocates for promoting real, clean, nurturing, eco-friendly, and socially responsible products and brands," she added.
Sustainability is another key factor driving the villa café trend. Many establishments prioritise eco-friendly practices, such as using organic products, minimising waste, and supporting local artisans. The trend reflects a growing awareness of environmental issues and a commitment to responsible business practices, aligning with Dubai’s broader sustainability goals.
Comptoir 102 prioritises sustainability by integrating eco-friendly practices into every aspect of their operations, from sourcing their produce from local organic farms to managing waste by partnering with a local company called WASTE LAB, which turns their food scraps into soil. "We strive to create a positive impact on both our community and the environment," Sawko said.
The villa cafés in Dubai are redefining the city's coffee culture; these coffee destinations provide personalised experiences, comfort, and foster a sense of community amongst visitors. Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or simply in search of a new social hangout, you'd love to explore one of these villa cafés spread across residential neighbourhoods around Dubai.
