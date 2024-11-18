UAE: What's happening in the automotive world?

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

We’re almost through 2024, and Dubai shows no signs of slowing down, with an influx of announcements week after week reminding you that the UAE is not just about sustainable mobility but also a luxury car haven. Today, we discuss the reveal of the grand prince of luxury sedans and spill the beans on two luxury vehicles we test-drove.

All-new Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Revealed

The Rolls-Royce Ghost has been a success story for the brand, which many consider the epitome of luxury. Now, the next iteration is ready to take the reins. We witnessed the reveal of the fantastic and all-new Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II at the Grand Miles at the grand Royal Atlantis—a fitting venue with the weather cooling off and the beach in the background.

Amid a decidedly select and enthused crowd—some holding beverages in fancy glass flutes and others with outstretched arms wielding their phone cameras—the covers came off the Series II. The new exterior paint colour, called Mustique Blue, glistened under the sun, a quality further amplified as dusk approached. The frontal changes include restyled headlights, a lower valance, and the tapered wake line, while the rear lamp design has also been tweaked. The new Ghost is offered with two new 9-spoke 22-inch wheels featuring more chrome than a gaudy old-school American luxury car. Inside, the Ghost showcases new materials such as open-pore Grey Stained Ash and a rayon fabric made from bamboo, called Duality Twill. Plus, the Starlight headliner and the soft wool carpets—feeling like the softest duvet meant for feet, though my hands couldn’t resist getting a feel of them too.

Alongside, the Black Badge version debuted, embodying the motto “Embrace the Darkness.” Here, the illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy and the Pantheon Grille receive a subversive black chrome treatment, along with black handles and rear lamp surrounds. Not to mention the very sporty 7-spoke geometry of the 22-inch alloy wheels, offering a clear view of the giant disc brakes. The interior seats feature 107,000 perforations—an abstract artwork resembling shifting clouds over Goodwood.

As before, the 6.75-liter V12 remains, as does its magic carpet ride, thanks to the self-leveling air suspension.

First Drive: All-new Polestar 4

Polestar

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility just launched the all-new Polestar 4 SUV coupé at the SEE Institute, a hub for sustainability education and research in The Sustainable City, Dubai. Just last week, we were among the first in the region to drive it. For starters, how about having a showroom within Mall of The Emirates, one of the busiest and fanciest malls in Dubai? That’s a new-age retail experience. They weren’t the first to do this, but it’s still very cool.

When I went to pick up the vehicle, they had a golden Polestar 4 glistening under the spotlight. It’s unlike anything else on the road, especially with the sharp nose, futuristic lights, and coupé-like silhouette. It doesn’t have a rear window—instead, there’s a video feed displayed through the rear-view mirror. You don’t notice the difference until it gets grainy at night.

The interior follows the minimalistic design ethos with a Polestar twist and a large 15.4-inch screen. Except it’s got just one rotary controller (which only handles a single function—volume), which seems overly simplified in an era of advanced tech. However, I really liked the textured upholstery and the very premium leather—more so than most other electric vehicles. The rear seat is also very accommodating.

The one I drove was a single-motor model, which came in white—not as emphatic as the gold paint but still drew curious eyes. It features a 100-kWh battery and a 200-kW motor. You’d be surprised at how smoothly it drives. It accelerates quickly and in the most linear manner, transitions seamlessly into coasting, and the brakes engage very smoothly as well. And it continues to do so for 620km on a single charge.

With the underfloor batteries and the coupé-like silhouette, entry into the cabin did feel narrower than expected, especially for taller individuals. All things considered, there’s a lot of ‘car’ here for something priced at Dh237,900 (going all the way to Dh299,900), but we’ll leave our verdict after a proper test drive.