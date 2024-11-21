UAE: This app shows you all the food spots in Dubai

Matthew Davidson with his wife, Yasmin Davidson, at their residence in JLT, Dubai. – Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

A Dubai-based British-Filipino couple has launched a dining discovery app called Places UAE. The startup — based in JLT, Dubai — is the first company in the world to digitally index an entire city’s menus. The app offers more than 3.5 million searchable food and beverage items with 10,000 searchable restaurants and cafes in Dubai.

It is also one of the first companies in the UAE to build and launch its own Artificial intelligence (AI) model. “We built our own search infrastructure, allowing even complex search results to be delivered in less than half a second. Places has been built entirely in Dubai and the startup has 21 people,” said Matthew Davidson, CEO and co-founder of Places UAE.

One of the app’s co-founders is Emirati Saif Alnajjar, who graduated from King’s College London University with a master’s in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in 2023.

The app was launched in October this year and has got 20,000 users, says David’s wife, Yasmin Davidson, who is also the Head of Customer Support at Places UAE.

Matthew, 51, started five businesses — three in the UAE — and has spent nearly half of his life in the country. “I built a business called Expat Wheels that helped residents in Dubai buy and sell cars. It was a great success and was sold to Dubizzle in 2017. It’s now known as Dubizzle Motors. My wife has supported and worked with me in all of my UAE businesses,” said Matthew.

He recalls meeting Yasmin in Dubai in 2014 after a mutual friend connected them. “I immediately began helping with the business (Expat Wheels) and built and managed the call centre and customer service team,” said 42-year-old Saudi-born Yasmin.

After graduating from university, Yasmin joined the airline industry. Working across the Middle East in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE in 2005, she moved into customer service.

“I am inspired by people that have raw determination and perseverance. I would say this is the number one trait an entrepreneur needs to succeed. Eric Ries, the author of The Lean Startup, and Jim Collins, who wrote many incredible business books, were influential to me on my journey,” said Matthew.

Yasmin, meanwhile, remains inspired by Robin Sharma, who wrote The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari. “His message of purpose, passion, and self-discipline has always guided me.”

Matthew recalls deriving strength from his maternal grandfather, who was highly motivated and determined to succeed in his entrepreneurial journey. And Yasmin watched her parents and grandparents build businesses when she was young. “The stories they told me of their journey were highly inspiring and have always stayed with me,” she said.

The UAE stands out as a premier investment hub, renowned for its strategic location, robust economic policies, and world-class infrastructure. Its government actively fosters a pro-business environment, offering tax incentives, full foreign ownership in many sectors, and minimal bureaucratic hurdles. The business-friendly policies attract global investors and entrepreneurs eager to tap into the Middle Eastern and African markets. With state-of-the-art facilities and a forward-thinking leadership committed to innovation and sustainability, the UAE continues to be a top choice for investors looking to maximise growth and opportunities in the region.

“One of the key factors is the empowerment coming from the UAE leadership. You really feel the energy in the city, everyone is pushing in the same direction. I have always felt that nothing is impossible when you are in the UAE. Success and winning is celebrated by all,” said Matthew.

Endorsing a similar view, Yasmin said, "Everything is available to you without barriers. The resources are second to none. The transport and telecoms infrastructure, government services, and ease of business setup.”

