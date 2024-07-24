UAE: Not in the mood to work after vacation? How to beat office anxiety

The new scribble-friendly tablet is pure value for money
Feeling low after returning from a rejuvenating break? As residents come back from summer vacations, some struggle to reintegrate into their work routine, experiencing a phenomenon known as re-entry anxiety.
Healthcare specialists say that this condition is characterised by a sense of reluctance and difficulty in resuming work after a holiday and is becoming common as more people prioritise leisure and time off to cope with the stresses of modern life.
Psychologists say that re-entry anxiety manifests in various ways, including feelings of restlessness, lack of motivation, difficulty concentrating, and even mild depression. The abrupt transition from a relaxed, stress-free vacation environment to the demands of the workplace can be daunting, leading to a period of adjustment that can significantly impact productivity and overall well-being.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
If you can relate to this, you are not alone.
Abdullah, a 35-year-old employee working in the government sector in Abu Dhabi, recently returned from a 10-day vacation in Moscow. “My trip was filled with cultural exploration, relaxation, and spending quality time with my family. However, upon returning, I found myself struggling to readjust to work life. When I consulted my counsellor in my office, she advised me to take two more days off and work from home," he said.
“After returning, I found that I lacked motivation, difficulty in concentrating, restlessness and discomfort. Even a tiny task at office felt like increased workload,” he added.
Similarly, Ahmed Najeeb, an Indian working as an engineer in Dubai, recently returned from a 10-day visit to his hometown of Mangalore, where he spent precious time with his family during the summer vacation. “The joy of reuniting with loved ones, the comfort of familiar surroundings, and the break from my usual routine provided me with much-needed relaxation and happiness,” said Najeeb.
However, upon his return to Dubai on July 19, Najeeb began experiencing re-entry anxiety. “The transition from the warm, loving environment of my native to the fast-paced and demanding life in Dubai has been challenging. I am struggling to regain focus at work, feeling a persistent sense of restlessness,” he said.
According to healthcare specialists, it is common for employees to feel stressed or anxious when returning to work after a vacation. Humans naturally find comfort in familiarity, and a break from work can become the 'new normal'. When you disconnect, returning to deadlines, meetings and endless to-do lists can feel overwhelming.
Dr Bino Mary Chacko, specialist psychiatrist, at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said that people are on relaxation mode when they are on vacation and that is the time when they are not bothered about meeting deadlines or following schedules. “Holiday is essential for physical and mental rejuvenation. However, it’s common to feel anxious upon returning to routine after a vacation. People often ruminate about work, meetings, assignments and achieving targets. Transitioning from vacation mode to work mode isn’t always easy,” said Dr Chacko.
Healthcare specialists say that it's essential to plan these transitions ahead of time to know what to expect and transition smoothly. “In fact, the longer the time goes by, the more normal it is to feel uneasy about going back,” said Dana Berri, CDA licensed Psychologist, Aman Lil Afia Clinic, Dubai.
“Many individuals struggle with waking up early and adjusting their sleep cycles. They might find it difficult to stay on task and complete their responsibilities efficiently. Overwhelming thoughts like ‘I can't do this’ or ‘I forgot how I used to manage my responsibilities’ may arise,” said Berri. “Feelings of demotivation or physical symptoms of anxiety, such as increased heart rate, sweating, or decreased concentration can occur. This might lead to a cycle of taking on too many tasks to compensate feeling overwhelmed, procrastinating, and judging oneself for not being productive.”
Dr Chacko said that re-entry anxiety is normal. “Post-Vacation Syndrome is temporary, and everyone eventually overcomes it. However, one can typically adapt to the work environment within a few days."
As feeling anxious about returning to work is a common phenomenon after a vacation, psychologist Berri listed down a few steps to plan and prepare yourself emotionally:
ALSO READ:
The new scribble-friendly tablet is pure value for money
Karin Belbeisi and Christina Rach tell City Times what it took to make their sporting dream come true
Dr Sheen Gurrib rejected a linear career for a more creative pursuit — content creation
Twenty four-year-old Dubai resident Aanya Arora co-created a sustainable solution for managing construction waste that is now one of the final contenders for the prestigious Terra Carta Design Lab grant
In certain online spaces, namely TikTok, discussions are ongoing about the failure of many fans to understand what a given show or movie is really about
Ryan and Joanna Ramos believe the UAE is the perfect place to realise their dreams
From board game cafés to classic LEGO builds, adults in the city are embracing game nights as a fun and nostalgic way to connect and unwind
Founded by 27-year-old serial entrepreneur Tiffany 'TZ' Zhong, noplace app aims to revive the 'golden era' of social networking, free from overly controlling algorithms and sponsored content