UAE: Montenegrin expat shares her secrets to smart money management

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 9:06 PM

Dr. Jelena Janjusevic, 45, spends her life talking about money as head of accountancy, economics and finance at Heriot-Watt University’s Dubai campus. We take out some time to chat with the academic from Montenegro to discover what makes her own financial world tick.

How long have you been in the UAE?

I’ve been in the UAE for almost eight years, and it’s been an exciting journey both personally and professionally. The dynamic environment here offers tremendous opportunities, especially in finance and education.

If you had to use one word to describe money, what would it be?

Freedom.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

From my mother, I learned the value of saving and living within my means. She always emphasised on financial discipline and the importance of planning for the future. On the downside, she was quite cautious, and sometimes I think I missed out on learning the balance between saving and taking calculated risks.

Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

I don’t consider money a taboo subject. I speak to financial advisors, colleagues, and close family members about money matters. Open discussions help in making informed decisions and avoiding financial pitfalls.

What has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money?

The most profound experience was making my first major investment. It was a nerve-wracking process, but it taught me the importance of patience, thorough research, and not being driven by emotion. It reaffirmed the power of strategic decision-making in finance.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with money/wealth?