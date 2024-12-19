UAE jobs: How mentorship builds future-ready skills; fuels a knowledge-based economy

Omar Halabieh

Omar Halabieh, a name synonymous with tech leadership and career guidance in the Arab world, didn't always envision a career in technology. Growing up in Beirut, Lebanon, with an architect father and a homemaker mother, the traditional career paths of law, medicine, and engineering seemed preordained.

However, a chance encounter with his uncle, a computer science enthusiast, ignited a spark. "He was working on human-computer interaction," Halabieh recalls, "and I was fascinated." This encounter, coupled with his inherent interest in STEM subjects, steered him towards a degree in computer science at McMaster University in Canada, followed by a master's at the University of Waterloo.

Halabieh's professional journey began at Direct Energy, where he participated in a rotational programme, gaining valuable experience across various technology departments. After eight years, he answered the call of Amazon, relocating to Seattle and embarking on a decade-long career with the tech company. Five years ago, Halabieh made the move to Dubai, where he currently leads the Technology function for Payments across the Middle East and Africa.

However, Halabieh's impact extends far beyond his role at Amazon. Recognising the transformative power of mentorship, he has become a prominent voice on LinkedIn, sharing daily insights on leadership, management, and career development. "I've always been passionate about people development," he says, "especially after benefiting greatly from the guidance of others during my own career journey. I remember seeking advice from mentors during my early career, and the profound impact it had on my growth. I wanted to pay it forward and help others navigate their own career paths."

Mentorship v/s coaching

Highlighting the difference between mentorship and coaching, Halabieh emphasises that while both involve guidance, coaching typically involves a more structured and hands-on approach with a defined curriculum. "Coaching often focuses on specific skills and techniques, with a coach providing exercises and feedback to help the individual develop those skills," he explains.

"Mentorship, on the other hand, provides broader guidance and support based on the mentor's own experiences. Mentors act as sounding boards," he adds, "helping mentees evaluate situations, consider different perspectives, and make informed decisions, ultimately empowering them to take ownership of their career paths. They don't provide all the answers; instead, they help mentees develop their own critical thinking and decision-making abilities."

Finding the right mentor

To embark on this journey of lifelong learning, finding the right mentor is crucial. "Be observant within your workplaces," Halabieh advises. "Pay attention to individuals who inspire you, whose leadership style resonates with you, and who seem to embody the qualities you admire."

When approaching a potential mentor, he stresses the importance of clear communication. "Know what you want to achieve," he adds. "Clearly articulate your goals and why you believe this specific person is uniquely positioned to provide valuable insights. Show that you've done your homework, that you've researched their background and understand their expertise."

How to approach a mentor

For mentorship to succeed, it must be intentional and respectful of everyone’s time. Halabieh advises mentees to approach potential mentors with clear goals and a well-thought-out rationale for seeking their guidance. “This demonstrates seriousness and respect, increasing the likelihood of a meaningful connection.”

He also recommends a flexible approach to scheduling mentorship sessions. “Rather than setting regular meetings, maintain a running list of questions or challenges. Reach out when there’s something specific to discuss,” Halabieh suggests. “This ensures that interactions are purposeful and productive, avoiding the trap of meetings that lack focus.”

Another key principle is to view mentors as sounding boards rather than decision-makers. “A mentor provides inputs based on their experiences,” Halabieh explains. “But the responsibility for making decisions ultimately rests with the mentee. For example, if you’re considering a career move, a mentor might help you weigh the pros and cons, but the final call will alway be yours. You can’t let someone else make that decision for you.”

Mentorship in the UAE

The UAE’s fast-paced development has cultivated a workforce eager for guidance and aspiring to build a knowledge-based economy. However, it still lacks structured mentorship frameworks, says Halabieh, who emphasises the importance of raising awareness about mentorship's value, particularly for those who have yet to experience it. “Once you’ve had a mentor, you don’t need convincing,” he adds. “The challenge is reaching those who haven’t.”

In his efforts to bridge this gap, Halabieh has turned to LinkedIn as a platform to share insights and advice. “I’ve been posting on LinkedIn for almost two years now,” he shares. “It started as a way to scale my impact beyond my organisation, but it has become a two-way street. I’ve learned so much from the inputs I’ve received, whether it’s about challenges others have faced or strategies they’ve found successful.”

This digital outreach has revealed a significant demand for mentorship. “The sheer number of people seeking guidance highlights how critical mentorship is,” Halabieh adds. “But it also underscores how much work remains in building awareness and access.”

Challenges for young professionals

Young professionals in the UAE and around the world face a unique set of challenges, including frequent job transitions, navigating organisational dynamics, and planning long-term careers. Halabieh compares a career to a long-term investment, highlighting the need for strategic planning and consistent effort. "Early in my career, I often took a short-term view," he admits. "But over time, I've realised the importance of thinking two steps ahead. Every move should set you up for the one after it." This strategic mindset can be particularly valuable in a region where opportunities are abundant but often accompanied by high stakes. "Career decisions can feel overwhelming. But a mentor can provide the perspective needed to evaluate options and plan effectively. It's about seeing the long game." AI and the job market As industries worldwide grapple with the impact of AI, Halabieh remains optimistic about the technology's potential to enhance mentorship and career development. "AI can personalise learning at scale," he says. "This opens up opportunities to deliver tailored guidance to large numbers of people, something previously impossible." He believes AI could significantly augment traditional mentorship by automating certain aspects of career guidance. "Imagine having an AI tool that helps identify skill gaps and recommends targeted development plans," he adds. "This could free mentors to focus on deeper, more nuanced conversations." However, new-age technology also presents unique challenges for professionals entering the job market today, particularly the anxiety associated with its rapid rise. "I believe that technology will continue to evolve and create new opportunities," he adds. "The key is to embrace lifelong learning and continuously upskill to adapt to the changing landscape. AI will automate certain tasks, but it will also create new roles and demand new skill sets." While acknowledging the disruptions AI may cause, Halabieh believes in humanity's ability to adapt. "Our species is built on resilience," he says. "With continuous learning, we can tackle new challenges and create value. We need to focus on developing human skills — creativity, critical thinking, communication, and emotional intelligence — that are difficult to replicate with AI." That is where mentorship will play a key role in the future, says Halabieh. "Mentorship is the bridge between potential and achievement," he adds. "The more we invest in mentorship, the better prepared we will be to face the challenges of tomorrow. It's a win-win for individuals, organisations, and society as a whole."