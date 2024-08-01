UAE Food ATMs feed more than 60,000 people per day

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 4:38 PM

Her five kitchens across UAE are bustling with activity around the clock. Her employees are tirelessly ensuring that people’s stomachs are filled and their health is maintained. Each facility feeds 12,000 to 15,000 people every day. But Ayesha Khan, Founder of Food ATM, still maintains that she is not into the food business.

Established in 2019, the Food ATM is an operation that sells full-fledged meals to low-income workers within the range of 50 fils to Dh3. If they can’t afford that, the food is given for free.

“This goes beyond just a catering service, rather it's about community impact,” explains Ayesha. “ I believe we are reshaping the lives of the workers rather than just feeding them. With their modest salaries, whatever they save from food costs with the Food ATM helps support their families’ futures. Their children get an education, proper healthcare and other necessities,” she says.

The consequences of hunger

Growing up in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in a protective middle-class family, Ayesha’s world was torn apart when her father passed away when she was 17. She started taking tuitions and coaching classes to make ends meet, especially her brother’s education and her mother’s dialysis.

The struggle was real; she had to choose between buying books and medicine and food. “There were times when I would be really hungry and wish that the parents of my students would give me something to eat. A cup of coffee itself was a luxury. That's when I realised that hunger is a global phenomenon which every individual must have experienced. So I vowed to feed people who were hungry when I had the resources to do so.”

After graduating, she joined BSNL(India’s leading telecom operator), working hard and pursuing certifications to climb the career ladder. Her career took her across various states, handling IT infrastructure and billing software for BSNL. She was recognised for her expertise and eventually participated in global projects.

Coming to Dubai in 2006, she started out as a telecom engineer with du. She was one of the 60 experts handpicked by the company for their IT operations. “It was around that time that I began cooking as a stress buster. I shared my food with colleagues and they were not too impressed. But low-wage workers really appreciated the food I gave them. Though for a while I was deluded into believing I was a good cook, I later realised that they were just grateful to be saving the money they would have to spend on food. That’s when I decided to focus on making affordable meals accessible to everyone,” she says.

In 2019, she obtained a trade licence and all necessary food and safety approvals to start the first food ATM in Ajman. The challenges were numerous. Her friends admonished her for selling her property back in India to start such a futile business. None of the corporates would even hear her pitches. She incurred such huge financial losses that her children had to be taken out of school. “It was one person draining the resources of the whole family and the pressure and guilt was tearing me apart,” she remembers.

The pandemic in 2020, however, turned things around. The same companies who rejected her, now sought her low-cost meals for their workers, leading to her business’ growth. In 2021, her efforts earned her recognition from the Guinness World Records for feeding the highest number of community meals; 50,744 people in less than eight hours. She also became a member of the Board of Directors of the United Nations Global Compact, UAE Chapter.

How it works

Corporate organisations have annual contracts with the company for three meals daily for 3,000 workers or more. A Food ATM card is issued for each worker, based on the payment made. Meal counts are added to the card during the entire month according to usage. At the end of the month, the count resets to zero. On the first day of the following month, the card is reloaded. The card features a number, the individual’s photo, and a QR code, which is scanned to check the meal count balance.

Individuals or companies sponsoring a worker must pay for the meals in advance. The card is then loaded with the corresponding meal counts. Additionally, the card includes the consumer’s company ID, company name, and contact details.

Workers not on contract can just pay cash and buy the meals directly for the same low price.