UAE: Expat couple starts a new initiative in honour of their son who died in a car accident

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 8:42 PM

Indian expat couple Anand Kumar and Raji established a Student Achievement Award with the Highest GPA at Boston University in memory of their son Sharat Kumar Nambiar who died in a car accident in 2019.

The Boston University Pardee School of Global Studies in the US held its convocation on May 18 this year, presenting a bittersweet moment for Anand Kumar and his wife Raji, here in Dubai. The inaugural prize in memory of their son, Sharat Kumar Nambiar, was awarded to two students. “It was given to a graduate and an undergraduate student with the highest GPA,” Raji explains, the slight quiver in her voice betraying the calm demeanour she had assumed.

Sharat

“We are planning to continue this every year in his honour,” says Anand. “This act of giving back gives us a sense of purpose and is a way to keep Sharat’s legacy alive.”

Sharat lost his life tragically in a car crash in Dubai on December 25, 2019, while spending Christmas holidays with his family. Their only child, Sharat was an international relations major at the Pardee School of Global Studies, also pursuing a minor in business at the Questrom School of Business. He had come down for winter vacation right before what would have been his final semester of undergraduate studies.

A gifted child

Born and raised in Dubai, Sharat was a student of Choueifat School until grade 7, before attending the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun. He excelled academically, achieving top marks in the ICSE exams and earning his IB Diploma.

A natural leader, Sharat led a 2015 fundraising campaign at The Doon School for a staff member’s son with Juvenile Diabetes, showcasing his empathy and organisational skills. He also mentored younger students through the Panchayat Ghar.

Sharat had a keen interest in politics and aimed to join the Indian Foreign Service and be a diplomat. He gained an opportunity to do an internship with Dr Shashi Tharoor, a prominent member of Indian Parliament. During this internship, he attended the Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament, witnessed live debates, and drafted letters to senior officials, including the Prime Minister. “Dr Tharoor praised his political acumen. He said his work on a research paper examining voting patterns in Kerala's bye-elections showcased his analytical skills and deep understanding of political dynamics,” says Anand.

An avid adventurer, he trekked across the Himalayas and participated in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

His volunteer work included supporting hospitals and serving food to the underprivileged with the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation. Sharat also contributed to environmental and social causes through the Uttarkashi relief service and Waste Warriors and attained the Silver Standard of the International Award for Young People.

He got selected from the Doon School to attend various MUNs (Model United Nations), including China and the Harvard MUN in Boston, USA. He also represented India at the International Students’ Science Conference (ISSC) held at Hobart, Australia. The topic of study for the presentation was ‘An evaluation of the avian baseline population in the Lesser Himalayas’.

After schooling, he got admission in 12 different universities, finally opting for Boston University. It was a four-year course, which the young achiever completed in 3.5 years.

The ill-fated day

Sharat arrived in Dubai on December 24, where his mother and maternal grandmother eagerly awaited him. Anand was on a business trip in India, and the family planned to travel to Sabarimala (a spiritual place) in Kerala two days later, with Anand joining them there.