UAE: Diagnosed at 8, this teen is transforming lives for children with diabetes

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 7:48 PM

Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) at the tender age of eight, Sophia Sacoor transformed her personal challenge into a mission to help others. Born in Lisbon and now residing in Dubai, Sophia, 17, is the founder of SU1, an innovative athleisure brand dedicated to supporting children with T1D. Her brand not only creates stylish and functional clothing but also collaborates with organisations such as Al Jalila Foundation to improve healthcare accessibility.

Through her collaborations and initiatives, this Gen-Z entrepreneur is dedicated to raising awareness and offering resources to children facing similar challenges, making a positive difference in their lives.

“I’m originally from Lisbon, Portugal, and was born and raised there. I moved to Dubai when I was just five for family business-related reasons, so I don’t completely remember life in Portugal; however, core Portuguese traits and culture remain a large part of my personality and my family’s identity,” Sophia says as she reflects on her early years. This cultural foundation provided a solid base as she faced the life-altering diagnosis of T1D.

The life-changing diagnosis

Recalling the day that changed her life, Sophia shares, “I found out I had T1D when I was eight years old on March 16 of 2015. Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of my diagnosis and the unforgettable challenge of that day when we found out this condition would be a part of my life forever.”

Adapting to this new reality couldn’t have been easy for the eight-year-old. “Life with T1 became my new normal,” she says.

At an age when you want to be out playing with your friends and indulging in fun experiences, Sophia now had to prick her fingers at least five times a day and inject herself with insulin every time she ate, to check if her sugar levels were above average. “I had to prioritise the stability of my condition above all else,” she explains.

The collective effort of her family was instrumental in helping her navigate the complexities of living with T1D. “My family, however, made dealing with the ups and downs of T1 easier, where changes in my daily life, from diet to medical trips to activities, would be changes for the family as a whole.”

Despite her resilience, Sophia acknowledges the emotional toll of living with T1D. “This idea of thinking through every task or activity you are about to do and analysing whether it can jeopardise your health is not an easy pill to swallow. Also, knowing in the back of your head that this is a chronic condition, or something painful you will deal with for the rest of life, is definitely daunting,” she says.

The birth of SU1

Sophia’s empathy for others in the T1D community was a driving force behind SU1. “The fiscal burden of T1 on thousands of families and the future lives of kids today with T1 also causes me emotional distress, which was one of the reasons SU1 came to be,” she adds.

The idea for SU1 was born during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Upon reading some news articles of children and adults alike struggling to pay for their insulin or medical devices — with some even passing away and others asking us for help — I realised that if my life had been slightly different, I may have been in their shoes,” Sophia recalls. “It was my duty, as a part of the T1 community, to ensure we all have access to the same resources since we are all dealing with the same pain.”

Social entrepreneurship involves creating and leading ventures that address social issues and drive positive change through innovative solutions. By integrating business principles with a mission to solve community challenges, social entrepreneurs like Sophia develop sustainable models that benefit society while ensuring long-term impact.

Sophia’s personal experience with T1D shapes her vision for SU1. “Having T1 myself allows me to completely empathise and connect with other kids with T1 who unfortunately do not (currently) have access to the medical tools they need. This emotional connection with the children we’re trying to support fortifies our mission,” she adds.

Entrepreneur on a mission

At just 17, Sophia has found success with SU1. However, the journey has not been without challenges. “One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced is the credibility issue of not being taken seriously due to my age."

“This has hindered my efforts to grow, secure financing, or collaborate numerous times, but it has also allowed me to build upon my entrepreneurial skills such as grit and resourcefulness," says Sophia.

SU1 integrates philanthropy into its business model through various initiatives, the most recent one being its collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation. “We started by partnering very early this year and delivered our first cheque to them in June. The donations go towards the children at the Al Jalila Children’s Hospital and other diabetes centres,” she explains, adding that these collaborations extend beyond Dubai, impacting children in Malaysia and Portugal as well.

Juggling school and business Balancing her responsibilities as a student and entrepreneur is challenging, but Sophia manages it with strong organisational and time-management skills. “It is quite difficult to balance my responsibilities as an IB student and continue being an entrepreneur, but being organised and having strong time-management skills are part of my DNA,” says Sophia. “I have realised that I cannot do everything at the same time, so I’ve had to build a solid strategy to prioritise and establish clear schedules where I can devote time to supporting my mission as well as completing my duties as a dedicated student,” she shares. Creating impact Reflecting on her journey, Sophia highlights several memorable moments through the course of her entrepreneurial journey. “One of the most memorable moments I’ve experienced since launching SU1 was launching our first website, which I had worked day and night to create. Another wonderful moment was individually going to the Al Jalila HQ and pitching our partnership and my vision.” SU1’s impact is tangible, improving the lives of children with T1D in various countries. “Not only has SU1 contributed to the well-being of kids with T1 in Dubai by dedicating the donations to the Children’s Hospital where newly diagnosed patients can get treatment immediately, but the time spent for Malaysian patients to receive their individual medication and insulin is also reduced with the help of SU1’s donations,” says Sophia. “In Portugal, we have improved the accessibility of medical resources, and our donations are directed towards enhancing T1 education and effectively managing the condition.” Advice for other changemakers To other young people passionate about making a difference, Sophia advises, “Don’t wait. Don’t wait for others to solve the issues surrounding you, nor until the ‘right time’ arrives. Partner your passion with your purpose, find the resources you need, and just go for it.” For Sophia, what works is the ability to harness the power of fashion as a medium of change. The young entrepreneur believes that fashion can play a significant role in raising awareness and supporting health causes. “Fashion is an art, a medium of communication. With our slogan A Ripple of Smiles, we can emphasise to our customers and to the people we are supporting that this is our exact mission: to save and improve more lives so that we can create and spread ‘a ripple of smiles.’”

somya@khaleejtimes.com