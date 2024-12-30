UAE-based mum launches animal encounter initiative for families of determination

Amnah and Lucy with Sam

In a quiet park just outside Dubai’s urban sprawl, laughter echoes as people of determination (POD) cuddle playful Golden Retrievers, pose for photos, and lose themselves in moments of pure joy. Parents look on, their faces a mixture of relief and delight. This isn’t just another family outing — it’s part of Emily Ray’s visionary project, Smile with Sam, where animals and photography come together to offer a transformative experience for children with disabilities and their families.

Emily, a British expatriate, teacher, and advocate, started the photo initiative in early 2024. The inspiration behind the project? Her nine-year-old son, Sam, was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome (AS) in 2017. The therapeutic bond Sam shares with their adopted Golden Retriever, Brownie, opened Emily’s eyes to the unique calming power of animals. She dreamed of giving other families the chance to experience this connection.

“I noticed how Brownie brought Sam such joy and calm,” Emily recalls. “I wanted to create a space where other families of determination could feel the same — an escape where they could meet gentle animals and simply breathe.”

Sam

Meaningful bonds

From February through the spring, Emily organised outdoor get-togethers for the project, which has now become an ongoing initiative. The gatherings grew to include meeting horses at Paragon Equestrian Club, where the PODs explored the serene world of equine interaction. Each session was carefully designed to foster a sense of belonging, joy, and respite for families navigating the complexities of raising children with disabilities. “We are very thankful to Maged Alkady, owner of the equestrian club, for hosting us as they made sure everybody felt very comfortable with the horses,” says Emily.

One of the most rewarding aspects of the project, Emily shares, has been seeing participants overcome fears or try something for the first time. “It’s amazing to witness moments like John (who has cerebral palsy) touching a horse for the first time or other children playing with a dog with reckless abandon. These experiences help build confidence and create lasting memories.”

The results of Smile with Sam have been nothing short of magical. Kieran, a young adult with Down Syndrome, radiated happiness during a recent session. “It made me feel chilled,” he said, grinning from ear to ear. Parents echo these sentiments, often moved to tears by the positive impact on their children. “It’s a gift to see my kids laugh and connect like this,” shared Zahra, a mother of two children with special needs.

Zahra with her children

Reaching for the stars

Even the volunteers have found the project deeply rewarding. Amnah Yusuf, a woman on the autism spectrum, who brought her Golden Retriever, Lucy, to the event said, “There’s something extraordinary about the unconditional love dogs offer. It’s uplifting to see how much happiness they bring to the children —and to all of us.”

This winter, Emily plans to expand the initiative, drawing on her creativity to dream up new ideas. One exciting prospect is a Star Wars-themed photo shoot in the desert, involving families from POD. A previous Star Wars shoot featured only Sam, but Emily hopes to make the next one a group experience filled with joy and adventure.

Beyond organising these sessions, Emily, a talented photographer, uses her lens to capture tender moments, creating lasting memories for families. “It’s about showing the world the sparkle in their eyes,” Emily explains. “I want to reflect the essence of who these children truly are, beyond their conditions.”

Emily’s daughter, Maya, 10, is also an integral part of these sessions. She helps guide the POD and their siblings on how to interact with the animals. “She often holds the dogs in place so the POD can stroke them,” says Emily.

At Paragon Equestrian Club, Mohammad, the stable manager, observed the therapeutic power of these interactions. “Horses and nature have a unique ability to uplift the human spirit,” he said. “Hosting families of PODs was a privilege — these moments nurtured their souls and brought serenity.”

Keiran says animal encounters relax him

The photographs, described as “above exceptional” by one mother, Benedetta Pasero, immortalise the joy, resilience, and beauty of each child. “Emily doesn’t just take pictures,” Benedetta adds. “She captures their light, giving us something to treasure forever.”