Tried-and-tested tips to help ease anxiety regardless of age

Hands up, those who have ever felt nervous — the sweaty palms, heartbeat, and unanswered questions that make you not want to try something new, meet someone new, or get out of your comfort zone.

As a child, this can be the first day of school, standing up in front of classmates, and separation anxiety. As adults, it can be a job interview, a first date, a networking event, hitting ‘send’ on an email you’ve been stressing about, and countless little things that keep you awake at night. We’ve all been there, but how we cope is what sets us apart – and is something we have some control over, regardless of age.

Anxiety is a normal part of childhood, but for many families, knowing how to navigate it can feel overwhelming. As parents, all we want to do is make the worries disappear – to hold their hand every step of the way, to say ‘It’s okay, stay at home today’, minimise, dismiss, and pretend everything is fine.

This doesn’t help or equip our children for life's inevitable challenges and discomforts.

As a mum and an author, I’ve come to learn that some of the best ways to help children manage their anxiety are through open conversations, simple coping techniques, and the power of storytelling.

Recognising the Signs of Anxiety in Children

Children express anxiety in different ways. Some may voice their fears outright — "What if I forget my lines in the school play?" — while others may exhibit physical symptoms, like tummy aches or trouble sleeping. Some kids may also become withdrawn or irritable. The first step in helping them is recognising these signs and letting them know their feelings are valid.

Why Talking About Anxiety Matters

For many children, anxiety can feel isolating. They may believe they’re the only ones feeling scared or that something is "wrong" with them. That’s why it’s crucial to normalise these emotions and show them that everyone – kids and adults alike – experiences nervousness sometimes.

This is the central theme of my new children's book, which follows a family's nightly ritual of sharing their daily worries. Each family member, from the youngest child to the grown-ups, faces their fears: a first sleepover, a new job, or trying that new gym class. Through these shared stories, children see that worry and resilience are universal.

Practical Strategies for Managing Anxiety

Beyond conversations, families can introduce fun, simple techniques to help children manage anxious feelings. Here are a few that work wonders:

1.Hug Buttons: Before separating for the day, draw a small heart on your palm and your child’s. Press them together for a "hug" that lasts all day. This serves as a comforting reminder that they’re not alone.