Things to do this week

Jehangir’s, a leading Mughlai restaurant, is excited to launch its exclusive Navratri Thali, celebrating the vibrant flavours of India’s festivals. Available from 3rd to 11th October, this special menu is designed to honor Navratri’s fasting traditions while offering a delightful culinary experience for 55 AED. The Thali features a variety of authentic and innovative dishes, including Kulaar Ki Chaat, Faldhari Tikki, Varat Waaley Aloo, Khatta Kaddu, Navratan Korma, Kuttu Aata Ki Puri, Sabudana Khichadi, Makhana Kheer, and Pineapple Halwa. Join Jehangir in celebrating this auspicious occasion with food that connects tradition and creativity.

Recommended For You

What: Navratri Thali

When: 9 days of Navratri Thu, Oct 3, 2024 – Fri, Oct 11, 2024

Price: Dh55 per person

Address: M Square Building - Shop No. 5 - Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St - Al Mankhool - Dubai

Reservations - 045916167 / 0505808191

Zordaar’s 3 Kg Navratri Thali with 28 Dishes

Zordaar, the latest culinary venture by the Chandramari Group, has introduced the Biggest Navratri Thali, weighing 3 kg and featuring 28 dishes, ideal for four people at Dh249. Available from October 3rd to 11th, 2024, the Thali offers a delightful array of vegetarian dishes such as Kulaar Ki Chaat, Faldhari Tikki, Varat Waaley Aloo, and Zafrani Paneer, accompanied by desserts like Makhana Kheer and Pineapple Halwa. In celebration of Karwa Chauth on October 20th, Zordaar will also offer complimentary Mehendi services for women diners, embracing the festive spirit. Known for its diverse menu of 75 dishes from 16 Indian districts, Zordaar continues to provide an authentic cultural and culinary experience in the UAE.

What: Massive Navratri Thali and Karwa Chauth Special Menu

When: 9 days of Navratri Thu, Oct 3, 2024 – Fri, Oct 11, 2024

Price: Dh249

No. of People: 4

Location: Zoordaar Restaurant, Ground Floor, Millennium Hotel, Al Barsha, Dubai (Near Mall of the Emirates)

Parking: Free inside the mall

OliOli Glowtopia

Get ready to explore OliOli®’s newest and most illuminating activation: Glowtopia, where kids become creators of glowing art with every step they take! Perfect for kids of all ages, this magical space allows young minds to stretch their creativity in new and exciting ways. In this vibrant and interactive city, kids are equipped with torches to bring Glowtopia to life. With every beam of light, they create glowing masterpieces, reveal mesmerising shadows, and illuminate landmarks like the Expo Dome and Museum of the Future, turning the space into a canvas of light and creativity.

Glowtopia is packed with interactive exhibits that inspire exploration and play. Kids can dive into the Gulf of Light to illuminate palm trees and World Islands, swing Chaos Pendulums to trace glowing light trails, and light up the Dubai skyline’s windows—making every moment a glowing adventure! Glowtopia is included with Standard PLUS tickets starting from AED169 for 1 Child + 1 Adult.

Learn more and book your tickets through olioli.ae/glowtopia or call 04 702 7300 to learn more. Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai Theme Nights and Sunday Brunch Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai is excited to launch two themed dining experiences starting this October, offering guests a diverse culinary journey. On Fridays, “East of Fujairah: A Taste of Asia” showcases authentic Asian dishes from Pakistan, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, and Southeast Asia, featuring highlights like Glass Noodle Salad, Dim Sum, Butter Chicken, and Nasi Goreng. Saturdays bring “Per Mare Per Terram: Seafood & World Kitchen Extravaganza,” combining seafood delights like Lobster and Crab with global dishes such as Seafood Paella and Thai Chicken Red Curry. Both theme nights are priced at Dh111 per person, or Pay 2, Eat 3 for Dh265. Additionally, “Tenggara’s Sunday Brunch” offers an unlimited Southeast Asian feast from 12 PM to 4 PM at Dh99 per person, or Pay 2, Eat 3 for Dh235. Reservations are recommended for these exclusive events at Kris With A View restaurant. For Booking and reservations, contact: Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St, Dubai, UAE Phone: +971 4 377 1184 | +971 50 707 1196 Visit Coco by Cotton Collection Embrace the rhythm of bohemian life as COCO by Cotton Collection finds a new home in the heart of Dubai. The new fashion brand is dedicated to offering modern women & men an effortless blend of bold, carefree aesthetics and contemporary sophistication, creating a perfect harmony of boho elegance.

Located in Dubai Festival City Mall, COCO by Cotton Collection draws inspiration from the world’s most exotic cultures, artistic expressions, and the timeless allure of vintage fashion. Each piece is crafted with an eye for detail and a love for fabrics, designed to allow today’s style-conscious consumer to make a statement that’s both fashion-forward and accessible.