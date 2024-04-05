The Science of Inner Transformation: Insights from Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 10:48 AM Last updated: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 11:04 AM

Science and spirituality are often perceived as two different realms of knowledge and experience. However, at the confluence of science and spirituality, one can seek to uncover life’s deepest truths. At the forefront of this exploration stands Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, the spiritual leader of Science of Spirituality (SOS). With a global presence spanning over 3,200 centres across 50 countries, SOS has touched the lives of millions worldwide. Drawing from a rich lineage of Spiritual Masters, he is recognised for his work towards promoting inner and outer peace through meditation. Through the ancient practice of SOS Meditation, he presents spirituality as a science that we can all conduct in the laboratory of our bodies to have a practical experience of the divine. Excerpts from the interview:

How has your background in SOS influenced your understanding of meditation and its benefits?

Many people hold the belief that spirituality is not scientific, viewing faith as mere blind adherence passed down through generations. However, I've come to see spirituality through a lens that integrates scientific principles, allowing for a deeper understanding and personal connection. In scientific inquiry, we propose theories and conduct experiments to validate or refute them. Applying this methodology to spirituality, I've found meditation to be a profound practice that yields repeatable experiences. Just as past saints and mystics have described, we too can encounter profound truths in moments of silence and introspection.

My training in the scientific arena has been instrumental in analysing and understanding what meditation is all about, revealing its transformative power in forging a deeper spiritual connection. By bridging the realms of science and spirituality, I've come to appreciate the profound harmony that exists between the two, enriching my spiritual journey with a newfound depth of understanding and experience.

How does meditation help in detoxifying the mind? What specific techniques do you recommend for this purpose?

The meditation process serves as a detoxification for the mind. By gradually diminishing distractions, one can achieve a state of clarity and inner peace. The essence of meditation lies in harnessing the power of the mind and directing it towards god. As the mind becomes engrossed in thoughts of the divine, it gravitates towards wanting to deepen one's connection and experience spiritual closeness. In this focused state, the mind gradually ceases to produce distracting thoughts, initiating the detoxification process. When both body and mind are still, a profound connection with the divine can be established.

Could you elaborate on the concept of inner peace and how can it positively impact our external relationships and environments?

Meditation holds a profound beauty in its ability to connect us with the divine light. As we cultivate inner peace, its effects ripple outward, influencing our interactions and ultimately the world around us. The key to fostering outer peace lies in nurturing peace within us.

Meditation is a process through which our soul can attain inner peace, which subsequently influences our life. Therefore, the journey towards peace begins with finding it within us. Only when we are centered in peace can we radiate it outward, illuminating the lives of those around us.

How can meditation assist individuals in achieving a better equilibrium between their professional and personal lives?

We are living in an age where achieving balance is crucial due to the vast explosion of information inundating our lives. With such an abundance of information, deciphering it becomes increasingly challenging.

Moreover, the demands of the workforce today appear to be more substantial than ever before. To excel, we need to be internally stable. If we don’t have the stability, we cannot perform our jobs effectively. When you meditate, you find peace and happiness inside yourself. It not only brings tranquility but also offers profound bliss because the path of meditation is a path of love. To meditate is to focus within. It's about paying attention to what's inside us rather than what's outside. By turning our attention within, our ability to concentrate improves. Consequently, we become more efficient in the workforce, delivering higher-quality work. Thus, meditation significantly enhances our performance in various aspects of life, enabling a better balance between work and other activities.

