Technology changing the way music is created and experienced

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 5:40 PM

The music industry in 2024 is buzzing with creativity and innovation. Advances in music production technology are changing the way music is created and experienced, insiders say.

Jack Sleiman is a passionate music aficionado renowned for his multifaceted talents as a DJ, producer, and radio host. With a keen ear for producing, remixing, and pioneering new styles, Jack’s music reflects global influences, garnered from his extensive travels for shows and events.

Jack’s ability to blend diverse cultural sounds and genres has made his remixes and tracks immensely popular. His reworks of Babylone’s “Zina” and Hozier’s “Take Me to Church,” along with singles featuring Sean Kingston, Skales, and Ice Prince, have achieved Top 10 chart positions in 18 different countries.

In addition to headlining the main stage at UNTOLD Dubai, Jack has made his mark internationally, collaborating and performing alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, including Drake, Ke$ha, The Weeknd, Tiësto, Avicii, and 50 Cent.

Looking ahead to 2024, Jack Sleiman is set to launch several new tracks aimed at stirring hearts and souls, further cementing his impact on the global music scene.

Excerpts from an interview:

Tell us about your new remix.

Throughout my career, I’ve been drawn to western music and have been creating tracks with artists from all over the world. While I enjoyed Arabic music, I didn’t connect with it from a reproduction level.

However, that all changed with my Amapiano version of “Li Beirut” last summer. This sparked a strong desire to deepen my presence in Arabic music and proudly represent my roots.

Gradually, I started incorporating a mix of classic and contemporary Arabic songs into my sets and observed people’s reactions. The response to ABU’s “3 Daqat” was phenomenal. It was one of the best moments I’ve experienced during my performances.

That night, I knew I had to add my own touch to the track. I eagerly began working on it, refining and experimenting with the remix week after week until it felt perfect to launch.

What is it about?

Every time I heard the song “3 Daqat” by ABU, I was mesmerized by its rhythm, captivated by the seamless blend of melody and emotion. The beats echoed in my mind long after the music had stopped, each note resonating deeply within me. This song wasn’t just a piece of music; it was an inspiration that stirred something profound.

The original song, with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful composition, revolves around the theme of love. It speaks of the joys, the heartaches, and the bittersweet moments that define human connections. I found myself enchanted by this portrayal of love, and it fueled my creativity to add my twist to it.

The beats are more than just sounds; instead, they are expressions of the emotions that the original song has awakened in me. The love depicted in the song found a new tempo, and I can sense that the listeners are feeling the depth of emotion in every beat.

How is the music industry shaping up in 2024?

The music industry is in a constant state of evolution, which is exhilarating. We’re living in a time where DJs, producers, and creators are continuously pushing boundaries and experimenting with new sounds. This year, the industry is also undergoing a vibrant transformation, driven by technological advancements and a growing appreciation for diverse musical traditions. This evolution is particularly evident in the Middle East, where a fusion of traditional sounds and contemporary electronic music is creating a unique and dynamic landscape. DJs, producers, and artists are blending ancient instruments like the oud and qanun with modern beats and digital effects, resulting in a rich tapestry of sound that appeals to both local and global audiences. This fusion is not only preserving the cultural heritage of the region but also propelling it into the future, making Middle Eastern music a significant player on the international stage. What are the key trends to look out for? DJs are blending genres, adding live instruments, and using cutting-edge software to craft unique sounds. We’re seeing more collaborations across genres and borders, making the music scene more diverse and vibrant. It’s an exciting time to be in the industry, with everyone pushing boundaries and experimenting with new sounds to create unforgettable experiences for our audiences. Moreover, the accessibility of music production technology has democratized the industry, allowing emerging artists from the Middle East to share their creations with the world more easily. Online platforms and streaming services have facilitated the global reach of these artists, exposing international listeners to the intricate rhythms and melodies of Middle Eastern music. This increased visibility is fostering cross-cultural collaborations and influencing mainstream music trends. As a result, the music industry in 2024 is more interconnected than ever, with Middle Eastern sounds inspiring and being inspired by a global audience, leading to an exciting era of musical innovation and cultural exchange. What are your plans for the future? My goal is to continue making music, representing my region, and exploring new sounds. Following the success of my remix of Abu’s “3 Daqat,” I’m thrilled to have the chance to officially release my remix of Ragheb Alama’s “Nasini El Donya” on June 14.

After that, I’ll be releasing another two songs perfect for the summer season, capturing the vibrant and energetic summer vibes. Beyond these releases, I plan to collaborate with more international artists to blend different musical styles and cultures. Ultimately, I want to keep innovating, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in music, and delivering memorable experiences.