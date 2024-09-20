Style For Less opens new store at Mercato Mall

They find Dubai to be a business-friendly destination
Vintage is making a comeback, and there’s no reason for you to not jump on this trend.
Style For Less, luxury boutique for pre-owned wares, on September 9 opened its new, bigger store at Mercato Mall.
While influencers and regular customers got a good first look at what’s on offer — there’s a luxe collection on site just waiting for the right buyer.
What’s up for grabs? A wide range of authentic luxury bags, shoes, jewellery and watches.Follow Instagram page @styleforless_ae to keep an eye out for statement pieces.
ALSO READ:
They find Dubai to be a business-friendly destination
She talks about the doors of opportunities money opened up for her in the country
A deep dive into the question that keeps resurfacing, 'Do you love me?'
As the internet's favourite couple prepares for their first child, they open up about parenthood, redefining their roles as partners in the public eye, 'mommy makeovers' and more...
Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana launch new campaign
With over 150,000 followers on Instagram, the young chef has also partnered with a government entity
'Ultimately, the goal is to sell the business, which we are currently in the process of doing,' says Emirati entrepreneur Tahany Taher
'AI is here to serve us and make aviation safer,' says Marwa Al Mamari, who was recently honoured at the Emirati Women Achievers 2024 awards in Abu Dhabi