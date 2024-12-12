Soak yourself in year-end festivities

Indulge in Fun and Play at OliOli’s MessFest and Winter Wonderland

The UAE’s MessFest is back from 25th to 30th December 2024, promising to be bigger, better, and messier than ever! Hosted in OliOli’s® outdoor area, this sensory-rich extravaganza invites kids to dive into epic bubbles, muddy volcanoes, rainbow fountains, and creative activities like Paint Palooza, Mud Madness, and Splash Mania. It’s not just fun but also a chance for little ones to develop motor skills and ignite boundless imagination. Meanwhile, OliOli’s Magical Winterland brings festive cheer to life with the UAE’s largest miniature winter town, complete with enchanting elf magic, a Northern Lights projection, and the Glorious Wishing Tree. New interactive experiences, like the Elf Activities Circuit, Stop Motion Animation Booths, and Snow Light Boxes, ensure endless joy and holiday magic for the whole family!.

Learn more and book your visit at www.olioli.ae/mess-fest or call at 04 702 7300

Shop at COCO by Cotton Collection

Inspired by nature and crafted for comfort, COCO by Cotton Collection unveils its New Season Edit, bringing boho vibes to life with effortless style for women and men. Featuring relaxed silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and a palette that balances earthy tones with vibrant shades, this collection celebrates individuality and seasonal dressing with ease. For women, it offers breezy maxi dresses, lightweight tops, and flowy skirts in bold prints, perfect for layering. Men can explore laid-back yet sharp looks with casual linen shirts, versatile chinos, and natural accessories. Discover this artistic blend of comfort and flair at COCO by Cotton Collection, Dubai Festival City Mall, and step into the season with style and freedom!

Store location: Dubai Festival City, 1st Floor

Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration at TH8 Palm Beach Resort

Celebrate the festive season in style at The Th8 Palm Beach Resort, where unforgettable memories await. From seasonal activities and delicious treats to bespoke experiences, every moment is designed to add glamour and sparkle to your celebrations. Indulge in the Holly Jolly Christmas Brunch on December 21 with holiday-inspired dishes, live entertainment, and Kids’ Club fun with Santa. Relish an elevated buffet at the Christmas Eve Dinner or Christmas Day Brunch featuring live turkey carving, seafood, and festive desserts. For a touch of romance, enjoy a beachfront Christmas Eve dinner with options like a seafood tower or lobster tail, paired with dessert and champagne. Let Th8 Palm make your holidays truly magical!

Call or WhatsApp: +971 52 508 1424 | Email: fb@th8palm.com

Experience The Magic Of The Festive Season At Voco Bonnington

This holiday season, Voco Bonnington invites you to celebrate in style with a host of unforgettable festive experiences. From the indulgent Christmas Day Brunch, featuring succulent roasted meats, fresh seafood, gourmet salads, and decadent desserts in a vibrant holiday setting, to lively New Year’s Eve celebrations, there’s something for everyone. Santa will make a special appearance at the brunch, spreading cheer and bringing gifts for the little ones, while the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner promises a spectacular buffet, live entertainment, and a dazzling ambiance to welcome 2025 in style. Make voco Bonnington your destination for magical holiday memories—reserve your spot today!

For reservations, contact: dine@vocobonnington.com

Christmas Dining at Babel Dubai

Babel is hosting a traditional Christmas lunch and dinner, bringing the warmth and charm of Lebanese hospitality to your festive celebrations. Complete with all the trimmings, this holiday feast promises to be a culinary delight, perfect for sharing with family and friends. This festive season, join Babel for an extraordinary evening filled with delectable food, warm hospitality, and spectacular views of the most celebrated landmark in the world, the Burj Khalifa. Whether you’re a resident or one of the many tourists flocking to Dubai to witness this world-class event, Babel is the perfect place to celebrate in style. Reserve your table by calling +971 4 4312333 Celebrate the Holidays with Pincode’s Winter Festive Feast Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with Pincode’s enchanting winter menu and Festive Feast, blending tradition and modernity in every bite. From 12th December 2024 to 15th January 2025, savour North India’s winter classics like Makke Ki Roti with Sarson Ka Saag and the sweet indulgence of Gajar Halwa. Elevate the festivities with the Festive Feast from 23rd December 2024 to 2nd January 2025, featuring highlights such as velvety Pumpkin Soup, aromatic Chicken Yakhni Biryani, playful Idli Shakshuka, and decadent Plum Cake. Pair these with handcrafted beverages like the Apricot Ginger Caipirinha for a truly hearty experience. Located at Dubai Hills Mall and The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Pincode invites you to gather your loved ones and celebrate the warmth, flavours, and creativity of the holidays. Reservations contact – 045661424 or 052 778 1081 Sparkling Festive Celebrations Await at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai Embrace the holiday spirit with unforgettable celebrations at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai. Indulge in festive feasts, merry brunches, and a glamorous New Year’s Eve Gala, all set against stunning views of Dubai’s skyline. Enjoy a magical Christmas Eve Dinner on 24th December, featuring a festive buffet with live cooking stations, Christmas turkey, and carols by Santa, starting at AED 149. Make Christmas Day Brunch on 25th December extra special with a sumptuous lunch buffet, holiday treats, and joyful surprises from AED 129. Don’t miss exclusive offers like “Pay for 2, Eat for 3” and early bird discounts available until 10th December 2024. Celebrate in style, laughter, and festive cheer!

Reservations contact - Phone: 04 377 1184 / WhatsApp: +971 50 707 1196