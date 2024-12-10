Jumbo Electronics marks 50 glorious years with a spectacular 50-day DSF sale

Gold raffles, Dh2 million in prizes, and exclusive offers - this sale is a shopper's dream come true!

Jumbo Electronics Ltd., one of the UAE's most trusted names in consumer electronics and technology retail, is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its 50th anniversary. From December 6, 2024, to January 24, 2025, Jumbo invites its loyal customers to partake in an unforgettable 50-day celebration as part of its milestone "50 Years of Trust" campaign. Packed with incredible daily prizes, irresistible deals, and surprises, the event promises to be a shopper’s paradise.

This celebratory sale coincides with the much-anticipated Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), adding even more sparkle to the emirate's annual shopping and entertainment extravaganza. While DSF runs for a month, Jumbo's sale extends the festivities, offering customers even more opportunities to enjoy fantastic deals and win exciting rewards.

Gold Raffles and Scratch & Win Prizes Worth Dh2 million

Jumbo is bringing the golden touch to this anniversary sale - literally. Customers spending Dh2,000 or more in Jumbo stores or online during the promotional period will enter daily draws to win gold prizes. With a chance to strike gold every day, each shopping trip becomes an opportunity to get lucky.

But the surprises don't stop there. Jumbo's Scratch and Win campaign takes the excitement to another level. Shoppers spending Dh2,000 or more can win their share of Dh2 million in prizes, including premium gadgets and gift vouchers ranging from Dh100 to Dh300.

Unmissable Gadgets and Prizes

From cutting-edge tech to practical home solutions, Jumbo's Scratch and Win campaign has something for everyone. Lucky winners could score some seriously cool gadgets, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 with its sleek 8.7-inch screen and 64GB of storage, or the stylish Samsung Galaxy A05s 4G smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Fitness fans can get their hands on the chic Huawei Watch Fit 3, complete with a trendy black fluorescent strap. And if you're all about smart home solutions, you could win the high-tech TP-Link Tapo RV10 Lite robotic vacuum cleaner to make your life easier and cleaner!

Other prizes include high-quality wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, power banks, and trendy 15.6-inch backpacks for everyday use. For kitchen enthusiasts, there's the Crown Line KT-158 electric kettle and the B&D 3.5L manual-control aerofryer, adding both convenience and innovation to your culinary adventures.

Exclusive Discounts and Bank Offers

Jumbo has partnered with leading banks to make the celebrations even sweeter. Customers using credit cards from Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), or Al Hilal Bank can enjoy a 10 per cent discount on purchases of Dh1,000 or more in store or jumbo.ae. The maximum discount is capped at Dh200 per customer during the promotional period, making this the perfect time to splurge on your favourite gadgets.

A Legacy of Trust and Innovation

Reflecting on the campaign, Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd., expressed his gratitude: "The trust and loyalty of our customers have been central to our success over the past five decades. This 50-day event is a tribute to our valued customers and a celebration of their unwavering support. With daily gold raffles and prizes worth Dh2 million, we aim to make this milestone truly memorable. At Jumbo, we are committed to continuing our legacy of providing cutting-edge technology and exceptional value to the community."

Shop Anytime, Anywhere

Whether you prefer browsing in-store or shopping online at www.jumbo.ae , Jumbo ensures that everyone can join in the festivities. With unbeatable deals, thrilling rewards, and high-value prizes, this 50-day sale is a golden opportunity to upgrade your gadgets or find the perfect gift for loved ones.

For more details about Jumbo’s 50th Anniversary Sale, visit jumbo.ae/terms-and-conditions. Don't miss your chance to be part of this grand celebration!