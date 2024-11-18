Jumbo Electronics celebrates 50 years of excellence with anniversary sale and exciting prizes

High-value prizes include TVs, laptops, smartphones, smartwatches and more, redeemable vouchers on purchases, and discounts on various cards

Jumbo Electronics, a name synonymous with trust and innovation in the UAE, is marking its golden milestone with a spectacular 50th-anniversary sale. Running from November 15 to 24, this special celebration promises an unforgettable shopping experience with exclusive discounts, incredible prizes, and exciting promotions under the banner "50 Years of Trust That Transforms."

For five decades, Jumbo has been at the forefront of offering top-tier products and services to its loyal customers, and this anniversary event is a testament to that legacy. Shoppers can look forward to massive savings on the latest gadgets and guaranteed gifts, ensuring everyone walks away with a win. Among the prizes up for grabs are tech marvels like 85” Samsung TVs, Lenovo gaming laptops, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones, Sony noise-cancelling earbuds, and Huawei smartwatches. Adding to the excitement, Jumbo is offering shopping discount vouchers worth Dh100, Dh200, and Dh300, which can be redeemed on purchases of Dh1,000, Dh2,000, and Dh3,000, respectively.

That's not all - exclusive discounts await cardholders too. HSBC card users can enjoy a flat Dh200 discount on purchases above Dh2,000, while Emirates Islamic Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank cardholders can save 10 per cent (up to Dh200) on purchases over Dh1,000. Esaad and Fazaa members also get additional perks, and Majid Al Futtaim SHARE members can earn five times the points on all purchases during the sale.

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd., expressed his gratitude, saying, "Our 50th anniversary is a tribute to the customers who have been at the heart of our journey. This celebration is our way of saying thank you, with unbeatable offers and prizes to make this milestone truly memorable. We're excited to continue delivering the best to our community and look forward to many more years of excellence."

The festivities extend beyond just shopping. Jumbo will host celebratory activities at the Mall of the Emirates from November 22 to 24, inviting customers to share their stories of loyalty. Additionally, roadshows in key malls will reward loyal patrons with surprises, making the celebration all the more special.

Whether shopping online at jumbo.ae or visiting one of Jumbo's 17 stores across the UAE, this is a sale you won't want to miss. Celebrate five decades of excellence with Jumbo and make the most of this historic occasion.

For more details, visit jumbo.ae.